Vara Winery & Distillery Brings Home Gold from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
It is very humbling for our team to be recognized for their hard work in bringing wines from vineyard to glass. We make wines we love to drink and we hope others will love to drink them too.”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vara Winery & Distillery received a total of five medals at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, including Gold for their Albariño.
— Doug Diefenthaler, Co-Owner of Vara Winery & Distillery
This is the first major competition of 2022 and the largest wine competition in North America, judging wines from America, Canada, and Mexico. A great accolade to start this year!
“The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is one of the most esteemed judging panels to be considered by,” says Doug Diefenthaler, Co-Owner of Vara Winery & Distillery. “The peers you are judged amongst are a who’s who of best of category producers. It is very humbling for our team to be recognized for their hard work and attention to detail in bringing wines from vineyard to glass. We make wines we love to drink and we hope others will love to drink them too.”
For the past few decades, the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC) has continued to grow and redefine itself in response to the rapidly changing needs of the wine industry and discerning consumers, becoming North America’s most respected and highly publicized wine competition. Their goal is to bring international attention to the complex flavors and regional distinctions that are created from grapes grown in a diversity of viticulture areas of North America—recognizing the artisans who balance advanced technological tools with traditional approaches.
Vara’s Gold award-winning Albariño is a bright and versatile complement to any table of flavorful light to medium-bodied dishes. It shows as much of an affinity for seafood as it does for poultry. It's at home with a broad spectrum of cuisines from Pan Asian to Pacific Rim, from Mediterranean to Mid-Eastern and American Southwestern cuisine.
San Francisco International Competition 2022
Vara 2020 Albarino wins Gold
Vara 2019 Tinto Especial wins Best of Class
Vara Vermut Dulce Anejo wins Silver
Vara Vermut Dulce wins Bronze
Vara Vermut Seco wins Bronze
