Learn & Play Montessori Announces 2022 Preschool Enrollment Opportunities in South Fremont California
Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville.
Busy Bay Area parents continue to return to work and thus continue to look for best-in-class preschool opportunities for their children.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fremont, California. Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, is proud to announce enrollment opportunities for preschool in South Fremont, the home of its newest location. Busy Fremont parents who are returning to work can find a best-in-class Montessori program in South Fremont near the Milpitas border.
— Harpreet Grewal
“Busy Bay Area parents continue to return to work and thus continue to look for best-in-class preschool opportunities for their children,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “Our newest facility in South Fremont continues to have enrollment opportunities for preschool as well as kindergarten, as opposed to some of our other locations in Fremont which are booked up. In all cases, parents should call in for a consultation on their child’s preschool needs and location, as we can usually find a way to make it work for both parent and child.”Fremont California student hard at work in preschool.
Persons who want to learn more can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/south-fremont/, which describes the daycare, childcare, preschool, and kindergarten options in South Fremont. The Facility opened in 2021 and is in a vibrant, state-of-the-art building. Many parents live or work in South Fremont, at nearby businesses such as the Tesla factory or in neighboring communities such as Milpitas. Others, follow the busy 680 corridor and commute into San Jose, Santa Clara, and other meccas of Silicon Valley. High tech parents want a preschool that offers convenient hours and best-in-class education. The school uses the “Montessori Method” to instill a passion for learning in each and every child, and – where appropriate for each age – offers enhancements to encourage science, technology, engineering and math enrichment. The goal is to set a two-fold mindset in the child: first, to love learning as an end in itself, and two, to gain the foundational skills in English and Math / Science so that the child is grounded.
PRESCHOOL OPTIONS IN FREMONT CALIFORNIA
Fremont California is bursting with people and employment. Nowadays, many “Silicon Valley” parents are returning to full-time, in-office work. They have spent the last few years juggling parenting and employment “at home,” but as normalcy slowly but surely returns, they are now looking for best-in-class preschool options in Fremont. While Learn & Play Montessori continues to offer “online preschool and kindergarten” (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/), parents are increasingly opting for in-person learning for their children. Some of the older locations are booked or nearly booked, so parents who live or work in South Fremont are happy to find the new, best-in-class program at the South Fremont campus. Interested parents can visit the newly updated page, as well as call in for a consultation. In some cases, campus tours are available (limited, of course, by Pandemic restrictions), but in all cases the staff is happy to explain the teaching philosophy. With locations not just in Fremont but also in Danville and Dublin, the school staff is sure that they can find a preschool program that will work for both parents and child.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here