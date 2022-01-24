NEBRASKA, January 24 -

Media Contact:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “School Choice Week”

Video from today’s press briefing is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed January 23-29, 2022 as “School Choice Week” in Nebraska. The Governor was joined by State Senators, school choice advocates, and students and teachers from St. James Elementary School in Crete.

“Moving forward on school choice in Nebraska is urgently important,” said Gov. Ricketts. “We need to empower families to choose the best educational setting for their children. Giving parents and students this freedom will provide the next generation of Nebraskans with expanded opportunity for an excellent education.”

Senators Lou Ann Linehan, Joni Albrecht, and Dave Murman urged their colleagues in the Unicameral to support school choice legislation so that all families in Nebraska have the ability to choose the educational option best suited for their children.

Walter Blanks, Jr. and Nathan Cunneen with the American Federation for Children shared how school choice benefited them as students and prepared them as leaders. Walter was a school choice beneficiary as a student in Ohio, and Nathan received a scholarship to attend private school through one of Florida’s school choice programs. They both encouraged lawmakers in Nebraska to take action on school choice to help more kids in Nebraska achieve their dreams.

Nebraska is one of just two states in America that has not enacted a school choice policy.

Video of today’s event can be found by clicking here.

The Governor’s “School Choice Week” proclamation is available by clicking here.

###