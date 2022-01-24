Massachusetts DOR Announces State Tax Filing Season is Open 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) today announced that Massachusetts taxpayers can now file their 2021 state personal income tax returns and have until Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to do so.

DOR remains committed to simplifying the state tax filing process by providing a range of free electronic filing options for eligible Massachusetts taxpayers. Information on these filing options, as well as fillable forms can be found on the DOR website. Eligible taxpayers who qualify for free tax preparation programs are encouraged to check directly with local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites regarding access to such services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage all Massachusetts residents to electronically file their tax returns. Electronic filing provides the quickest way to process refunds,” said Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey E. Snyder. This method is secure, and calculations are processed for you. Massachusetts taxpayers do not need to request any forms. DOR’s website offers taxpayer and preparer resources, including filing options, and locations for free tax assistance.”

All Massachusetts taxpayers who received $8,000 or more in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2021 must file a state personal income tax return electronically or postmarked by midnight April 19, 2022. Additional information, including forms, instructions, and tips are available on DOR’s website. Massachusetts taxpayers can check their refund status on MassTaxConnect.

Please note that the Department of Revenue does not endorse or recommend any tax preparation software.

###