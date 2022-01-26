AIEDC and SAPIENS NETWORK a Decentralized A.I. Blockchain Platform Sign a Partnership Agreement
The Parties will coordinate for the common goals of Democratizing Artificial Intelligence, as well as Artificial Intelligence Research and DevelopmentHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parties will coordinate their efforts as it relates to the common goals in the area of Democratizing Artificial Intelligence, as well as Artificial Intelligence Research and Development, in the specific area(s) of a Decentralized A.I. Blockchain Platform that will utilize Smarts Contracts, and User-Controlled Personalized A.I. Agents.
The agreement will incorporate the Partnerships of AIEDC and Lodz University of Technology, as well as - the Partnership with AGI Laboratory.
AIEDC and the SAPIENS NETWORK will be focused on the following area(s), to Democratize Artificial Intelligence to the Benefit of Everyone.
Sapiens’ Ecosystem - from Users and Businesses to Smart Communities and Smart Cities
The Sapiens-Ecosystem can be expanded to include Smart Contract-Based Services within a hyper connected Network of Businesses, Organizations, Rural Areas, Smart Communities, Smart Towns, and Smart Cities, where each entity has its own Data Governance, A.I. Assistant, and Digital Connections, as well as the ability to engage with other Entities in the Ecosystem.
Monetization examples within Sapiens’ Ecosystem
Monetization within Sapiens Ecosystem can for example happen through User-Controlled Advertising, Selling of Anonymized Data and Services, Subscriptions and Transactions between Hyper Connected Users, Businesses, and Service Providers through Smart Contracts on the Sapiens’ Decentralized Distributed Ledger-Based Ecosystem.
Sapiens within Multi-Sector Digital Ecosystem
Sapiens connects to other Systems and Services within a Multi-Sector Digital Ecosystem.
Sapiens for the Individual User
A single node of Sapiens for an Individual user being supported from a Data Governance, A.I. Assistance and Digital Connections Perspective.
About AIEDC
The Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation (AIEDC), is an A.I. as a Service (AIaaS) Provider with A.I. Research, and Product Development, as well as Digitization Services for the Front & Back Office for Small & Midsize Businesses, such as A.I. / 5G Mobile Commerce Services.
All of our services are Powered by M.I.N.D ® --- Our Machine Intelligence NeuralNetwork Database via Machine Learning and other Data Analytics with Sequential Decisions Based on Algorithmic Probability and the Markov Decision Processes (MDP), as well as other Algorithmic Protocols in A.I. and soon to be (AGI).
you can learn more about AIEDC - at the following Link below.
https://netcapital.com/companies/artificial-intelligence-economic-development-corporation
About SAPIENS NETWORK
Sapiens is a Decentralized Human-Centric, User-Controlled A.I.-Driven Super Platform with Personalized A.I. Agents that not only empower individuals and Monetizes their Data and Services, but can also be extended to Families, Virtual Groups, Companies, Communities, Cities, City-States, Digital Nations, the Metaverse and beyond
you can learn more about Sapiens Network - at the following Link below.
https://sapiens.network/
Leonard S. Johnson
Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation (AI
+1 949-400-0126
email us here