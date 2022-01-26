Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,506 in the last 365 days.

AIEDC and SAPIENS NETWORK a Decentralized A.I. Blockchain Platform Sign a Partnership Agreement

The Parties will coordinate for the common goals of Democratizing Artificial Intelligence, as well as Artificial Intelligence Research and Development

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parties will coordinate their efforts as it relates to the common goals in the area of Democratizing Artificial Intelligence, as well as Artificial Intelligence Research and Development, in the specific area(s) of a Decentralized A.I. Blockchain Platform that will utilize Smarts Contracts, and User-Controlled Personalized A.I. Agents.

The agreement will incorporate the Partnerships of AIEDC and Lodz University of Technology, as well as - the Partnership with AGI Laboratory.

AIEDC and the SAPIENS NETWORK will be focused on the following area(s), to Democratize Artificial Intelligence to the Benefit of Everyone.

Sapiens’ Ecosystem - from Users and Businesses to Smart Communities and Smart Cities

The Sapiens-Ecosystem can be expanded to include Smart Contract-Based Services within a hyper connected Network of Businesses, Organizations, Rural Areas, Smart Communities, Smart Towns, and Smart Cities, where each entity has its own Data Governance, A.I. Assistant, and Digital Connections, as well as the ability to engage with other Entities in the Ecosystem.

Monetization examples within Sapiens’ Ecosystem

Monetization within Sapiens Ecosystem can for example happen through User-Controlled Advertising, Selling of Anonymized Data and Services, Subscriptions and Transactions between Hyper Connected Users, Businesses, and Service Providers through Smart Contracts on the Sapiens’ Decentralized Distributed Ledger-Based Ecosystem.

Sapiens within Multi-Sector Digital Ecosystem

Sapiens connects to other Systems and Services within a Multi-Sector Digital Ecosystem.

Sapiens for the Individual User

A single node of Sapiens for an Individual user being supported from a Data Governance, A.I. Assistance and Digital Connections Perspective.

About AIEDC

The Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation (AIEDC), is an A.I. as a Service (AIaaS) Provider with A.I. Research, and Product Development, as well as Digitization Services for the Front & Back Office for Small & Midsize Businesses, such as A.I. / 5G Mobile Commerce Services.

All of our services are Powered by M.I.N.D ® --- Our Machine Intelligence NeuralNetwork Database via Machine Learning and other Data Analytics with Sequential Decisions Based on Algorithmic Probability and the Markov Decision Processes (MDP), as well as other Algorithmic Protocols in A.I. and soon to be (AGI).

you can learn more about AIEDC - at the following Link below.

https://netcapital.com/companies/artificial-intelligence-economic-development-corporation

About SAPIENS NETWORK

Sapiens is a Decentralized Human-Centric, User-Controlled A.I.-Driven Super Platform with Personalized A.I. Agents that not only empower individuals and Monetizes their Data and Services, but can also be extended to Families, Virtual Groups, Companies, Communities, Cities, City-States, Digital Nations, the Metaverse and beyond

you can learn more about Sapiens Network - at the following Link below.

https://sapiens.network/

Leonard S. Johnson
Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation (AI
+1 949-400-0126
email us here

You just read:

AIEDC and SAPIENS NETWORK a Decentralized A.I. Blockchain Platform Sign a Partnership Agreement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.