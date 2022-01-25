48Hour Discovery and Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Develop Radiopharmaceuticals for the Treatment of Cancer Tumours

The goal of the collaboration is to discover novel, peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of various solid tumours.

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 48Hour Discovery and Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Develop Radiopharmaceuticals for the Treatment of Cancer Tumours48Hour Discovery Inc. (48HD), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in peptide-derived drug discovery announced today that the company has entered into a strategic research collaboration with Fusion Pharmaceuticals. This is 48HD’s first collaboration with a Canadian company. The goal of the collaboration is to discover novel, peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of various solid tumours.“We are excited to work with a dynamic oncology company like Fusion Pharmaceuticals” said Ratmir Derda, CEO of 48Hour Discovery “In this collaboration, 48Hour Discovery will identify potent ligands for targets selected by Fusion. This project will further validate the potential of our billion-scale molecular libraries and cloud-based discovery pipeline to accelerate the advance of peptide drug candidates in the radiopharmaceutical field.”“Fusion’s versatile platform, supported by our internal research capabilities, allows us to create targeted alpha therapies (TATs) using different classes of targeting molecules, tailoring the approach based upon the disease target,” said Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. “With our antibody, bispecific, and small molecule programs in the clinic or progressing through investigational new drug-enabling studies, we are excited to announce our work with peptides. Partnering with a global leader like 48Hour Discovery in peptide discovery further diversifies our capabilities and assets needed to create differentiated TATs in multiple areas of high unmet medical need.”About 48Hour DiscoveryFounded in 2017, 48Hour Discovery Inc. (48HD) is a Canadian biotechnology company focusing on the development of peptide based drugs. 48HD is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta with satellite sites in San Diego, California and Seoul, South Korea. The 48HD genetically-encoded platform technology and cloud-based discovery management enables rapid identification of pharmaceutical leads in the billion-scale macrocycle therapeutic space. The company has a number of internal discovery projects underway, as well as contracts with five major pharmaceutical companies. 48HD’s discovery platform is protected by five patents licenced from the University of Alberta. For additional information please visit: https://48hourdiscovery.com About FusionFusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear™ linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumours.Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The pipeline includes FPI-1966 targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) and FPI-2059, a small molecule recently acquired from Ipsen, targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1). In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop up to three novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and explore up to five combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Repair Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA(pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumours expressing IGF-1R.Media Contacts48Hour DiscoveryRatmir Derda, CEOratmir@48hourdiscovery.comDavid AltonVP Finance and Business Developmentdalton@48hourdiscovery.comFusion PharmaceuticalsAmanda CraySenior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications(617) 967-0207cray@fusionpharma.com