Post Session Report :: Monday, January 24, 2022

HB 1304, PN 1396 (Metzgar) – An act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 48382, on that portion of S. R. 402 over the Stony creek River, Hooverville Borough, Somerset County, as the Private First Class Howard Hahn Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 764, PN 1634 (Miller) – The bill amends the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) to permit an employer to provisionally hire employees before all required clearances have been obtained if specific conditions are met.

Amendment A03458 (Baker) – The amendment strikes the new subsection (m.1) and leaves provisional hiring provisions in section (m). The amendment repeals parts of subsection (m) that prevent an employer from hiring an individual on a provisional basis. An employer or person responsible for employment decisions may hire an individually on a provisional period, not to exceed 45 days, if the individual has submitted for all three of the required clearances (FBI, PSP and Childline), the individual certifies in writing they haven’t been convicted of a disqualifying crime, the individual is not permitted to work alone with children while employed on a provisional basis and the individual has at least two of the three clearances back and has provided documentation they have submitted but not yet received the results of the third clearance. A child-care institution, as defined by Federal law as of the effective date of the bill, a prospective adoptive parent and a prospective foster parent may not utilize the provisional hire provisions.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

SB 1019, PN 1321 (Brooks) – Amends the Administrative Code, Section 2102-F COVID-19 regulatory flexibility authority amended September 30, 2021, by requiring that no later than May 31, 2022, each authority shall issue a permanent suspension report identifying any regulatory statute, rule or regulation that was temporarily suspended pursuant to the declaration that the authority believes should be considered for a permanent suspension. It also requires that no later than May 1, 2022, each authority initially authorized a regulatory suspension extension to March 31, 2022, by Act 73 of 2021, issue an updated report on the regulatory suspension. The report shall be published on the authority’s publicly accessible Internet website.

Amendment A03534 (Muth) – The amendment would require each authority’s permanent suspension report to be published on the Governor’s website, and it must be issued to the members of the General Assembly and entered upon the legislative journals in each chamber (instead of issued only to legislative leaders and the committee chairs with jurisdiction over the authority).

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 29-20. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

HR 165, PN 2494 (Grove) – A Concurrent Resolution adopting a population data set without adjusting any group quarters population for use in congressional redistricting legislation. A vote of 29-20 was recorded.

HB 2146, PN 2541 (Grove) – An Act apportioning this Commonwealth into congressional districts in conformity with constitutional requirements; providing for the nomination and election of Congressmen; and requiring publication of notice of the establishment of congressional districts following the Federal decennial census. A vote of 29-20 was recorded.