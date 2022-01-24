House Resolution 163 Printer's Number 2470
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on training mandates on public school entities.
There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,488 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on training mandates on public school entities.