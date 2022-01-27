ILVE’s Italian Panoramagic Range Named “Best of KBIS”
The Panoramagic range combines design and functionality to accommodate any cooking style or kitchen aesthetic.
Aesthetically pleasing LED backlit knobs show active components while sturdy cast-iron grates sport the brand’s hexagonal logo shape.
A reimagined mid-century luxury appliance to launch in the US market in 2022.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ILVE USA, one of Italy’s most prestigious kitchen appliance manufacturers, has won the international Archiproduct 2021 Design Award and been named a Kitchen and Bath Industry Show “Best of KBIS” finalist for 2022 for its Panoramagic Series.
Both accolades come in a year the Venice-based company is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and it will debut the redesigned Panoramagic Series for the American market at KBIS, reports Superior Marketing, the exclusive national distributor of ILVE. This is ILVE’s second time earning a spot as a KBIS finalist, having been previously recognized for the Majestic II Series range in 2018.
A handcrafted range that brings new life into a classic series, the Panoramagic will join ILVE’s existing suite of ranges: Nostalgie, Majestic II, and Professional Plus, to provide a premium experience for cooks of all levels.
Introduced in the 1960s, the bold design of the Panoramagic united all elements of the cooking experience to revolutionize the panorama of the domestic kitchen. Now in 2022, ILVE is reinventing the iconic cooking centerpiece through a modern lens to accommodate contemporary kitchen styles. Its synthesis of design and functionality provides a full range of advanced features and functions for any cooking style while seamlessly integrating into your kitchen.
The Panoramagic’s design is engineered with functionality in mind; aesthetically pleasing LED backlit knobs indicate which cooking components are in use and the reflective, monobloc front panel they are built into creates a dazzling display, even in low-light environments. ILVE’s sturdy cast-iron grates create a pattern of the brand’s hexagonal logo shape where they connect. All 15 cooking functions are accessible via a 4.3-in. touchscreen with an easily navigable user interface designed for precise cooking adjustments. The more time you spend using the Panoramagic, the more you will understand how dedicated the craftsmen were who revitalized this classic appliance for the contemporary kitchen.
ILVE’s core series of ranges will also be on display at this year’s KBIS. Each is built in 24-in., 30-in., 36-in., 40-in., 48-in., and 60-in. width sizes, with matching range hoods also available:
• Nostalgie Series – Aesthetically timeless, the classic Nostalgie Series is a professional range reimagined for the domestic market and culinary artists of all skill levels. This series is constructed with sharper edges, push button operation, and a rounded oven window.
• Majestic II Series – A synthesis of beauty and functionality, the Majestic II Series provides a premier cooking experience while serving as the centerpiece of the kitchen. It boasts handcrafted details such as rounded lines, custom finishes, an ergonomic design, and innovative technology inspired by world-class, professional kitchens. This series comes with more oven modes, more cooktop fuel options, and the highest gas burner output among all currently available ILVE ranges. Soft close oven doors ensure safety and smooth operation. Finally, it is the only series that can be equipped with plinth legs.
• Professional Plus Series - The Professional Plus Series immediately states its vocation as a range designed and made for the most demanding, skilled user. Its pro-style design is enhanced by its frame, offering burners rated up to 15,5000 BTU/hr. It is a full-fledged professional range for the domestic market equipped with transitional, tubular style handles.
Our dedicated team of ILVE experts will be showcasing these ranges’ industry-leading features to everyone in attendance. Among them will be Superior Marketing’s Hannah Pregont, who will be presenting the Panoramagic to the Best of KBIS’s panel of judges and was named to the NKBA Thirty Under 30 Class of 2022.
About ILVE USA
It began with just two men in Italy with a passion for food and a gift for building appliances for local restaurants, and grew into an internationally renowned, award-winning manufacturer of superior quality kitchen tools. And for over 70 years, ILVE has been handcrafting magnificent custom ranges in their state-of-the-art facilities near Venice. Each unit is imbued with a nuanced blend of classically inspired performance and a distinctive, graceful exterior rarely seen in the home appliance market. Set your kitchen apart in practical quality, exquisite looks, and undeniable luxury.
When you choose an ILVE range for your clients, you’re not simply installing a cooking unit that combines traditional cooking techniques with the latest in technological features. These ranges create a visual centerpiece that immediately attracts the eye with their hues, intricate lines, and old-world form while retaining the ability to inhabit any kitchen style.
ILVE offers ranges in several series, sizes, AND cooktop configurations, with countless opportunities for individual clients to express themselves thanks to a palette of up to 213 shades from the RAL color system. That includes the option of a matching range hood! Add to this the brilliantly contrasting choices of trim and legs in copper, brass, chrome, or bronze, and the results are thousands of possible combinations for a designer to explore.
For more information, visit https://www.ilveusa.com/ today!
