Appliances Connection Receives Certificate of Excellence from The Silicon Review

Albert Fouerti, our Founder and CEO, sat down with The Silicon Review to talk about his history and success with Appliances Connection.

Appliances Connection joins a list of 20 evolving and adaptable companies working smarter than their competitors.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is proud to have been featured in the 20 Business Excellence Awards 2021 issue of The Silicon Review, a trusted community for business and tech professionals. Albert Fouerti, our Founder and CEO, was interviewed along with other thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and IT professionals to give his insights on topics ranging from supply chain management to integrating new technologies into his business model.

For even more insights into Appliances Connection’s activities and new developments, check out our blog for new releases from high-end brands, our top appliance picks of the year, expert how-to guides, and much more.

In the market for luxury appliances? Look no further than Appliances Connection. In operation for two decades, we’ve become the most trusted name for the finest brands including Bertazzoni, La Cornue, Blue Star, SMEG, Monogram, Dacor, Miele, and Sub-Zero/Wolf. We offer a full array of premium ranges, cooktops, refrigerators, wine stations, wall ovens, and so much more. With Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting the best in luxe appliances. You’ll also receive unparalleled service from our expert and experienced sales and delivery teams, from browsing to delivery. Our customer support staff is also there to help you with any issues you may have for the life of the appliance. Appliances Connection is guaranteed to deliver the top-tier appliances and shopping experience you deserve.

