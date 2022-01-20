Appliances Connection Receives Certificate of Excellence from The Silicon Review
Appliances Connection joins a list of 20 evolving and adaptable companies working smarter than their competitors.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is proud to have been featured in the 20 Business Excellence Awards 2021 issue of The Silicon Review, a trusted community for business and tech professionals. Albert Fouerti, our Founder and CEO, was interviewed along with other thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and IT professionals to give his insights on topics ranging from supply chain management to integrating new technologies into his business model.
For even more insights into Appliances Connection’s activities and new developments, check out our blog for new releases from high-end brands, our top appliance picks of the year, expert how-to guides, and much more.
