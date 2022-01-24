Submit Release
Williston Barracks MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1000438                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Doll

STATION: Williston                                      

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01-24-22

STREET: I-89 NB

TOWN: Richmond

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 77/15 North Bound

WEATHER: Cloudy         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Doug Lamoy

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisonville, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Both of Lamoy’s Legs

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center, Burlington.

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 1312 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston were dispatched to a reported one (1) vehicle crash on I-89 NB in the town of Richmond VT.

Upon arrival, Troopers located the Freightliner box truck down the embankment and into the tree line. The vehicle had sustained heavy front end damage The operator was identified on scene as Doug Lamoy of Morrisonville NY. Because of the heavy damage to the front of the truck Lamoy had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and rescue personnel. Once removed from the truck Lamoy was transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for injuries to his lower legs.

The investigation found Lamoy had come into contact with the bridge at MM 77 NB causing him to lose control of his truck. Lamoy was unable to regain control and traveled down the embankment before colliding with a tree. Bolton, Richmond, and Williston Fire and rescue personnel all assisted at the scene

 

 

Sgt. Brandon Doll

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov

 

