Williston Barracks MV Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1000438
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Doll
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01-24-22
STREET: I-89 NB
TOWN: Richmond
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 77/15 North Bound
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Doug Lamoy
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisonville, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Both of Lamoy’s Legs
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center, Burlington.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 24, 2022, at approximately 1312 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston were dispatched to a reported one (1) vehicle crash on I-89 NB in the town of Richmond VT.
Upon arrival, Troopers located the Freightliner box truck down the embankment and into the tree line. The vehicle had sustained heavy front end damage The operator was identified on scene as Doug Lamoy of Morrisonville NY. Because of the heavy damage to the front of the truck Lamoy had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and rescue personnel. Once removed from the truck Lamoy was transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for injuries to his lower legs.
The investigation found Lamoy had come into contact with the bridge at MM 77 NB causing him to lose control of his truck. Lamoy was unable to regain control and traveled down the embankment before colliding with a tree. Bolton, Richmond, and Williston Fire and rescue personnel all assisted at the scene
