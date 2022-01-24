January 21, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Changes Virginia’s Position in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Richmond, VA (January 21, 2022) – As Americans nationwide join in the annual March for Life, Attorney General Miyares announced that Virginia has changed positions in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

On September 20, 2021 , Virginia joined a group of 22 states, the Attorney General of North Carolina and the District of Columbia arguing that Mississippi’s abortion ban was unconstitutional, but Virginia is now of the belief that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion. The letter cites that despite efforts to settle hotly contested political questions through the court our political divisions and debates over these issue wage on. As a result, other areas of the law have become political, and the court should remove itself, leaving decisions up to the state.

