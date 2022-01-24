Submit Release
January 21, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Changes Virginia's Position in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

Richmond, VA – As Americans nationwide join in the annual March for Life, Attorney General Miyares announced that Virginia has changed positions in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. 

On , Virginia joined a group of 22 states, the Attorney General of North Carolina and the District of Columbia arguing that Mississippi’s abortion ban was unconstitutional, but Virginia is now of the belief that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion. The letter cites that despite efforts to settle hotly contested political questions through the court our political divisions and debates over these issue wage on. As a result, other areas of the law have become political, and the court should remove itself, leaving decisions up to the state.

 

Read the letter here

