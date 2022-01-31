Mendelson Consulting Named Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider FY21 Trailblazer Partner of the Year
Demonstrating continued practice innovation and service, Mendelson Consulting is awarded prestigious solution provider award from the makers of QuickBooks.PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting was recently awarded the Trailblazer Partner of the Year for fiscal year 2021 at a gathering of Intuit QuickBooks Solutions Providers. The QuickBooks Solution Provider Awards were presented on December 9, 2021, during a virtual meeting of QuickBooks solution providers and Intuit QSP representatives and other team members.
QuickBooks Solution Providers from around the country met to learn about and discuss partner program updates and product roadmaps, introduce Advisory Council members and present top partner awards.
Celebrating over 30 years of service to the small and mid-size business community, Mendelson Consulting’s Mario Nowogrodzki was also recently named as a member of the Intuit QuickBooks U.S. Partner Council advisory board and the company is recipient of 2021 VAR Stars award by PMG360. For more than 30 years, Mendelson Consulting has been an accounting technology firm focused on helping businesses owners and managers plan, select, and implement the solutions needed to support management and growth in a changing landscape.
Mario said “I am pleased to have the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of accounting and SaaS solutions evolve and our work becomes focused on value-added and managed services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper.”
About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://www.mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting and implementing business management systems. Mendelson Consulting has been selected as Top Technologist by the Sleeter Group, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, has multiple-year placement in Top 100 ProAdvisors list, and is a recognized premier reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is also a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Office365, Dynamics 365, Azure platform services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Section; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, Accountex, the Woodard Group and more.
Visit https://www.MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.
MC PR
Mendelson Consulting
+1 954-447-0250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn