Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,563 in the last 365 days.

Homeschool Strategies and Concepts

Some blog topics are homeschoolers socially awkward, homeschooling parents need to socialize too and how do I determine the length of my homeschool year.

MATTHEWS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new blog is promising homeschoolers help in finding their way through all the useless hype that is today invading the internet. In a no nonsense writing style, the Cuthbertson Marketing Blog is experiencing great success. For the vast majority of sites, good homeschool information can increase visitors many fold and is very often the difference between those sites that are considered hugely successful and the many otherwise excellent sites that languish around the web unloved and never to realize their full potential.

The blog owner when interviewed stated that "Overall, the Cuthbertson Marketing Blog is a fresh idea. For a blog, it is targeting a particular niche of homeschoolers since not everyone is experienced at this monumental task and responsibility. Mostly newbies, but seasoned homeschoolers too, will find new perspectives and strategies.”

Amongst some of the topics you will read about on the blog you will find: are homeschoolers socially awkward, homeschooling parents need to socialize too and how do I determine the length of my homeschool year.

In this ground-breaking blog, homeschoolers will learn strategies and money saving ideas to make their homeschool endeavor successful. The blog will not just offer these strategies and ideas, it will also present video courses on many educational topics to supplement homeschool subjects.

The video courses cover subjects from homeschooling, photography and time management. The science subjects that are taught so far are: understanding the periodic table, understanding matter, naming chemicals and the elemental box. In the works are unit studies for homeschoolers. These unit studies will be teaching modalities able to be used for all ages and across all levels. The units will cover a wide range of topics to support current curriculum or serve as stand alone subjects.

Homeschoolers and homeschooling parents will find this blog, site and material beneficial in planning their homeschool year.

For more information please visit : https://www.cuthbertsonmarketing.com/blog

Kevin Cuthbertson
Cuthbertson Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Homeschool Strategies and Concepts

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.