Lady Lucy’s Morgan Horse Quest is Latest in Author’s Trauma-Sensitive Children’s Book Series
When Morgan the Horse is Gifted to Lady Lucy’s Team, They Begin a Quest to Free Trapped Horses to Lift the Town’s Spirits
Education happens in many places and spaces of which the classroom is but one.”GLOUCESTER, MA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A timely new book in the Lady Lucy children's book series, author Karen Gross, has written a story that enables children to see how friendship, acceptance of difference, and teamwork can restore the joy in the life of villagers.
With the help of her trusty team of Dillon the Dragon, Tapestry the Unicorn and Quincy the Belgian Shepherd, the series' multi-racial heroine Lady Lucy tries to solve a decades old mystery. With the aid of a horse named Morgan, they find a way to work together and restore the joys of life that isolation and famine have taken away.
With a subtle Pandemic theme, trauma-sensitive approaches and glorious illustrations, this is a book that can be read to, with and by children. Consistent with the other books in the Lady Lucy series, this story engages the reader in the Quest, enabling everyone to follow the pathway to success and the power of the possible.
Amazon purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/Lady-Lucys-Morgan-Horse-Quest/dp/160571612X
For more information about Karen, please visit her website www.KarenGrossEducation.com.
About the Author
Karen Gross is an author, educator and storyteller. Previously, she was president of Southern Vermont College in Bennington, VT and served as a Senior Policy Advisor to the US Department of Education. Prior to that, she was a law professor for 2 decades focusing on asset building in low income communities. Currently, she is Senior Counsel to Finn Partners where she specializes in crisis management. An expert in trauma and disaster planning and relief, she is certified as a PFA (Psychological First Aid) provider and teaches in a clinical certification program in trauma at the Rutgers School of Social Work.
She is the author of a recent award-winning adult book on trauma released by Teachers College Press in June 2020 titled Trauma Doesn’t Stop at the School Door and a series of auxiliary activities to promote student success, all available at www.karengrosseducation.com. Karen resides in Gloucester, MA and Washington, DC, both home to fish and the latter filled with lots of swamps.
