Top Direct EB-5 Investment Firm to Air Interview with Real Immigrant Investors
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live webinar, “Three Real Direct EB-5 Investors Share Their Experience,” on Thursday, January 22, 2022, at 3:00 PM EST. Click here to register.
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
EB5AN is the current industry leader, having launched more than a dozen direct investment funds since July of 2021. Three investors in Higher Ground Education, EB5AN’s 14th direct EB-5 investment offering, will talk about what it was like to go through the EB-5 process in an interview with Sam Silverman and Michael Schoenfeld, managing partners of EB5AN. The investors, each with a unique background and circumstance, will answer questions and share their perspectives.
“A direct investment is the only option currently available to foreign nationals seeking permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 program,” says Silverman. “The lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. People want to understand the unique benefits and risks of direct investment before making a decision, and they want to hear testimony from people like them who have already gone through the process.”
The webinar is open to prospective EB-5 investors, immigration lawyers, and anyone interested in the EB-5 program. Those who register but cannot attend the live event will receive a link to a recording of the webinar.
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
