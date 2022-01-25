New Trade-in Specials for Indy Community Members from Indy Auto Man

Cars Inventory Indy Auto Man dealership, Indianapolis Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Welcome to Indy Auto Man

The Indy Auto Man dealership partners with the Philippines Cultural Community Center to provide more specials in the framework of their charitable activity.

Any Indy business interested in participating in the charity initiative by providing their services for free to the people in need is welcome to reach out.” — Victor Figlin

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the increasing pressure of business tasks, and the race for profit, it’s important to stop and recall the importance of mutual assistance. Whether helping an elderly lady cross the street or visiting an orphanage as a volunteer, any contribution is valuable.

This is the main idea of Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man used car dealership, who takes the initiative to support the Indy citizens by organizing charity activities in Indianapolis. He encourages local businesses and communities to contribute not with money, but providing their knowledge and time, free services, and special offers to the people in need, or just letting their employees volunteer in charity missions within their working hours.

A difficult economic situation and unpredicted income of many families have made a new car purchase a real burden, inadmissible for most immigrants. Even a used car is a significant investment when every dollar of savings is an opportunity to feed a family. Therefore, The Philippines Cultural Community Center became the next to enter the partnership with Indy Auto Man after Synergize, Kennected, and other local organizations.

This partnership provides all the members an extra $500 on top of the trade-in and a $500 off Vehicle Service Contract. The customers may also choose a $500 down payment match at the Indy Auto Man dealership.

“Our center is intended to be a safe house and a place for resources for people in need, immigrants of Filipino descent, and all those who have a passion for the Filipino Culture.

We believe that the Indy Auto Man specials will become an important aid in car buying for many of our members,” Philip Smith, the Philippines Cultural Community Center Co-Founder, says.

Trade-in means, first of all, an opportunity to change the old car for a more reliable and spacious one until it loses in price, and save on repairs. This is especially vital for those who emigrated with the whole family. No need to post ads, meet with potential buyers, understand car selling laws and investigate Indiana sales taxes, run around with papers to complete the transaction.

The dealership gets everything done. However, the price for the used car a dealer can offer is often lower than the one people see in the car selling ads. The difference can be significant, and not so many car owners are ready to sacrifice hundreds of dollars for the sake of comfort and safety. To help more people reduce this gap, Indy Auto Man invites all the communities and entrepreneurs, who can offer their services to Indianapolis citizens for free, to partner and get specials for their members.

“We do everything we can to help people feel safe during the trade-in process and offer a fair market price for each car we buy. Our specials are an act of goodwill and our contribution to the community. I hope, that we will manage to stimulate more Indy businesses to do the same,” Victor Figlin, the General Manager at IAM, says.

Such partnerships are not the only activity the Indy Auto Man dealership initiated in their constant endeavor to pay back to the community. Every year they donate cars to the deserving people in need in terms of their IAM 4 Indy program and support local artists, acting as one of the Indy Arts Fest sponsors. They devote a part of the money for each car sold to charity needs.

About the Philippines Cultural Center

The Philippines Cultural Community Center was founded by Marife Callender and Philip Smith to serve the Filipino American Community, educate and inspire self-discovery, and promote the rich Cultural Heritage of the Philippine Islands.

The founders operate the Community independently, striving to unify the Filipino Community and help its members with basic needs.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is the Indianapolis used car dealership established in 2008. Its car lot contains 300+ used vehicles, from sedans and SUVs to high-power pickup trucks and sports cars, which makes it a good place for a trade-in deal. The dealership guarantees a 30-days price match for every car they sell and also provides a 7-day exchange guarantee.

Being an immigrant himself many years ago, Victor Figlin managed to develop the dealership thanks to the support of similar welfare funds. Having become a successful businessman, Victor aspires to pay back the community, taking part in different charitable activities. Any Indy business interested in supporting the intention of providing any services for free to the people in need is welcome to reach out to Victor Figlin through any Indy Auto Man social media or website to discuss the details of the partnership.