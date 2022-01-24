DOCA Announces New Flagship Showroom in Manhattan
The design-to-build firm specializes in high-end, sustainable kitchensNEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCA, a company specializing in kitchen design and manufacturing, today announced the opening of a flagship showroom in Manhattan. DOCA will celebrate the new location with a Grand Opening party for the industry’s top designers and architects from the New York tri-state area.
DOCA is a design-to-build firm specializing in using a high-end product made in Spain. The company is dedicated to creating ideal kitchens for clients, as the team is continuously developing new ideas through their creative vision. They are at the forefront of innovation and quality while creating beautiful, unique, yet functional spaces.
DOCA was founded in 1980 in Vinaròs, Spain and supplies millwork throughout the world with a retail presence in France, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland, Great Britain, South Africa, Russia, Mexico and the United States. The new flagship showroom for the DOCA brand is now open in New York City, its operators have a combined 40+ years of high-end millwork execution.
The family behind DOCA NYC has operated a retail showroom in Brooklyn for 19 years. Today, they bring their expertise to Manhattan with a flagship storefront located at 241 East 58th Street. DOCA possesses flexible design aesthetics and offers a wide variety of materials that include beautiful woods such as walnut, chestnut, oak and ebony in combination with other materials such as steel, aluminum, laminates, glass, lacquers and acrylics. The genius in the designs is the elegant balance between such a diverse array of sustainable materials.
“We put immense effort into the finishes and have a wide range of combinations that allow us to adapt the kitchen to the spaces where our clients can see the special attention to details,” said a spokesperson for DOCA. “Once DOCA was introduced to us, we never looked back. We know that small details make the difference.”
For more information, visit docanyc.com.
