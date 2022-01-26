Houston Gymnastics Coach Launches Massage Gun Accessory That Will Revolutionize How Athletes Address Muscle Aches
MaxReach’s compact and lightweight design makes it suitable to carry around and it is compatible with most massage gun modelsHOUSTON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston gymnastics coach Jerry Garza, who knows from experience how difficult it is to minimize pain and maintain fitness, has taken matters into his own hands by inventing a device that will revolutionize how athletes address their muscle aches and soreness.
The MaxReach accessory for percussion massage guns adds reach without adding more weight so every athlete can treat sore areas precisely without assistance. In addition, the lightweight, ergonomic design ensures that treating one area does not mean another area hurts.
Garza is the owner of Houston Private Training, a specially designed tumbling facility with state-of-the-art equipment that allows students to progress with extremely amazing results.
Garza increasingly found that after a long day of catching, demonstrating and carrying athletes, he was not recovering like he once did.
Vibrating percussion guns helped, but only to a point. The tool is incredibly effective at improving blood flow, decreasing tension and overriding pain signals to the brain, and are a great way to tackle the soreness that comes with training every day. But they are not capable of reaching certain spots, according to Garza. The light mini-massage guns also couldn’t reach all areas while the bigger guns were too unwieldy.
Additionally, most of the massage guns on the market are not meant for use by one person and not everyone has a training partner to help out.
That’s where MaxReach comes in. The unique and innovative design addresses the reach problem with traditional vibrating percussion guns. Its compact and lightweight design makes it suitable to carry around and it is compatible with most massage gun models.
It is not just for athletes, Garza added.
“You don't need anyone's help with this, as you can reach the perfect spot with ease from the comfort, sanity, safety and privacy of your home or office,” Garza said. “As technology keeps advancing, more people are embracing sedimentary lifestyles where we hardly move around to get work done. While this looks work-efficient, our physiques and general health are suffering. Aches and pains in our muscles and joints are so frequent, we are beginning to accept them as normal.”
MaxReach allows users to reach the unreachable and hard-to-reach spots with ease. With MaxReach, the areas between your shoulder blades, as well as feet and other problematic body parts, will experience relief.
Garza also noted that while stress levels are high during the pandemic, people are reluctant to go out to get a massage. A massage gun with the MaxReach can help provide relief.
Garza, 51, has been coaching gymnastics for 35 years and moved to Houston 12 years ago.
He has had three rotator cuff surgeries in the last past five years and currently has a partially torn rotator cuff.
“One of the main reasons I designed the MaxReach was to give me relief,” said Garza, who has been inventing things since he was five. He plans to manufacture the product in Texas and hopes that as sales grow, it will create jobs.
For more information or to purchase a MaxReach and enjoy the amazing benefits of percussion therapy, visit mymaxreach.com.
