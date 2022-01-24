Acclaimed Managed Service Provider Henson Group Celebrating its 20th Anniversary
From its founding in a tiny apartment, Henson Group has clients worldwide and has received numerous accoladesMIAMI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading managed service provider (MSP) Henson Group, whose origin can be traced to its founding in a one-bedroom apartment in New York and which was recently ranked 132nd on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies, is thrilled to be celebrating its 20th anniversary on February 2.
Henson Group has offices, employees, partners and clients worldwide and is also the number one Azure CSP provider, as well as one of 70 Azure Expert MSP companies globally.
“Our growth can be attributed to the amazing team that has been assembled and to our great clients around the world who count on us as a trusted global cloud solutions partner,” said founder Greg Henson, who now serves as Henson Group’s chairman of the board.
He added that he is proud that Henson Group’s “management team is very diverse, and we support diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Among Henson Group’s awards are designations as Ingram Micro 2020 and 2021 Azure Global Partner of the Year, 2021 Channel Futures 501 Top MSP Globally and 2021 Redmond Channel Partner Top 350 Microsoft Partners.
Henson Group is the only Carbon Neutral Azure Expert MSP, a registered WMBE and sponsors the Black Channel Partner Alliance, Women in Technology and Women in Cloud.
Henson was working for Microsoft in New York during 9/11 and, after the attack, volunteered to help businesses rebuild and relocate out of lower Manhattan. The volunteer work became overwhelming, so he quit Microsoft to help these companies full time. Once the companies were up and running, they hired him to build and maintain their IT, which eventually led to his formation of Henson Group.
The firm succeeds by offering free migrations and support, transparent and straightforward licensing, responsive customer service and on-time/on-budget consulting services.
“The cloud is universal and we harness Azure to improve the lives of our clients,” said Henson Group CEO David Fuess. “Our track record demonstrates that we are a go-to IT solutions provider for partner companies worldwide and we will continue to build on our success.”
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
