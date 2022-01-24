New Hydro Liquid Cooled ASIC Miner - Bitmain Antminer S19+ Hydro - 198TH/s
New Hydro Liquid Cooled ASIC Miner - Bitmain Antminer S19+ Hydro - 198TH/sMONTREAL, QUEBEC , CANADA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitmain has announced the release of a powerful new ASIC SHA-256 algorithm miner and the latest version of their movable mining farm container as a complementary set; the Antbox H3 V2 Liquid Cooling system. The ASIC Miner, dubbed the S19+ Hydro +, will be the most powerful crypto miner to date with even higher performance than the incoming highly anticipated S19 XP, providing nearly double the hashrate of the industry's current leading ASIC Model the S19 110T Pro. Online high-end electronics provider, Viperatech.com (Vipera LLC), is now offering pre-order opportunities to the public for February and May 2022 production batches through Bitmain.
This is a significant development for the ever-growing crypto mining industry despite current market scenarios, and mid to large farms, especially in hot climates, will be taking advantage of this quiet and efficient Bitmain S19 Hydro tandem. The crucial role that ASIC miners play at the core of the blockchain network means that new hardware that holds a higher hashrate and better energy efficiency immediately outperforms its predecessors and quickly provides an extremely lucrative investment opportunity for anyone willing to take part.
The S19 XP and S19+ Hydro are also being touted as 'halving proof' next-generation ASICs. It induces deflation in the cryptocurrency's price by reducing the number of bitcoin in circulation and increasing demand for Bitcoin. Bitcoin halving has implications for all stakeholders within Bitcoin's ecosystem, which is slated to occur at the end of 2024.
The S19+ Hydro is designed with a closed-loop water cooling system to maintain low temperatures and increase stability and will exceed the current leading hashrate by more than 40%. Capable of producing 198TH/s at a power consumption of 5445 watts and a power efficiency of 27.5J/TH, this ASIC will be a popular choice and leading solution for operators mining the SHA 256 algorithm for at least 5 years. It is important to note liquid cooling system Bitmain have developed is set to help maintain stable low temperatures in even the hottest climates with a noise decrease of 80% over traditional high-rpm air-cooled ASICs-- something that has been long sought out in an industry in which even 1 degree centigrade of temperature can make a big difference across multiple units.
Bitmain has also designed and is currently producing a brand new two-piece Antbox, dubbed "Antspace", to house this new hardware; Antbox H3 V2, also designated internally as the Antspace HK3. This mobile mining container comes with a stand-alone hydro cooling tower and uses a hybrid wet and dry liquid cooling system that continuously feeds the Antbox to maintain stable low temperatures and increase energy efficiencies. The new design can house up to 210 S19+ Hydro Asic Miners with a total combined energy consumption of less than 1 MW. The Antbox H3 V2 comes equipped with all of the usual high-end features that Bitmain is associated with such as facial recognition software, magnetic locks, direct terminal substation for 3-phase power or transformer and 1 year warranty. Lead time for production is 20 days with transit by ocean another 30-45 days at current shipping speeds to the USA, Europe or the Middle East.
Currently, the Antbox is only available for customers in the Middle East (GCC) or North America. Minimum order quantity is set to 190 S19+ Hydro units and only 1 Antbox H3 V2. Pre-orders are open and available through Viperatech.com, and allocations are limited with only 2 batches planned.
Robert Webb
Vipera LLC
+1 877-446-5697
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other