Amazon Prime Gay Hit Comedy SMOTHERED Greenlit for Second Season
Entitled boomer-aged gay couple Randy and Ralph still can't stand each other and still can't afford to get a divorce.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMOTHERED, the quirky 2019 Amazon Prime gay comedy has been greenlit for a second season with principal photography beginning in February. The irreverent comedy, perfect for the mind-numbing, binge-watching pandemic age of entertainment, tells the bawdy yet irresistible story of Ralph (Jason Stuart) and Randy (Mitch Hara), a longtime gay couple navigating their way through couples therapy. The dark comedy featuring nine new episodes of hilarity, controlled chaos, and heart-tugging madness is part of Amazon Prime’s strategy to amplify the comedy side of LGBTQ voices and stories for its global audience.
SMOTHERED co-stars Jason Stuart (The Birth of a Nation) and Mitch Hara (Mutant Olive) wrote and produced the series, and are in preproduction to play Ralph and Randy, a neurotic, bickering gay couple fresh out of jail and back in therapy. Stuart recently appeared opposite J.K. Simmons in the Billy Bob Thornton drama GOLIATH from David E. Kelley. Hara currently co-stars in the NBC Peacock pilot, I RUN HOT starring Colton Haynes (Arrow) and directed by Ilana Glazer (Broad City). Acclaimed theatre director CARLYLE KING is helming SMOTHERED’s Season Two, making her television début.
The cast for SMOTHERED season two includes Amanda Bearse ( Bros, Married With Children), Jai Rodriguez ( Queer Eye, Country Malibu), Bobby Costanzo ( Friends), Aida Rodriguez ( HBO Max Comedy Special: Fighting Words), Armand Fields ( Queer As Folk), Debra Wilson ( Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi), Krishna Smitha ( Morning Show), Byron Quiros (General Hospital), Samantha Tan ( Fresh Off the Boat), Carole Ita White ( Laverne & Shirley), Jasper Cole ( American Horror Story), Ellen Gerstein ( Better Things), Nic Few ( CHIPS), Carole Goldman (ER), Kareem Ferguson ( Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Roland Ruiz ( Boyhood), Peter Pasco ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Ivan Davila ( Bones), Linna Carter ( The Hunger Games Fan Film), and Karen Tarleton ( Grey’s Anatomy).
Season one of SMOTHERED was nominated for 3 Emmy and 3 Queertie awards, and was voted "Fan Favorite" in several festivals and platforms all over Europe. SMOTHERED can be seen on Amazon Prime, Revry, Youtube, and Apple TV. For more information, visit https://www.smotheredtv.com/
