U.S. Supreme Court opinion: Jan. 24

The United States Supreme Court has issued an opinion in a retirement benefits case. The court held that determining whether plan participants state plausible claims against plan fiduciaries for violations of ERISA’s duty of prudence requires a context-specific inquiry of the fiduciaries’ continuing duty to monitor investments and to remove imprudent ones; the Seventh Circuit erred in relying on the participants’ ultimate choice over their investments to excuse allegedly imprudent decisions by respondents.

Read the court's opinion in Hughes v. Northwestern Univesrity at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1401_m6io.pdf