Maxity, The World's First DAO-based Charity NFT Marketplace, Announces Its Pre-Launch
The upcoming launch of Maxity, the world's first DAO-based NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace that has been created exclusively for 'good causes', charities and philanthropy-minded NFT projects, was officially announced on 20 January 2022.
Developed in London by a team of world-class developers, Maxity is a blockchain and smart contract-powered decentralised marketplace that will enable charities and NGOs across the globe to enter and benefit from the exciting and booming world of NFTs. Maxity will officially launch on 31 March 2022.
The Maxity NFT marketplace will provide a new channel for charities and NGOs to seek support and to share their passion with both existing and new fanbases. Maxity will enable organisations to fundraise for a whole host of good causes - including t environmental and humanitarian issues - and engage with new donors.
The forthcoming launch of Maxity was revealed at an event on the UK’s Magna Carta Island (which is being re-envisioned as the ‘Blockchain Island’) on 20 January 2022. Co-presenters Mark Ryan (Founder of Turbo Ghana) and Justin Kairys (Maxity’s Head of Development) received highly encouraging support from the event’s 80+ attendees, which included elite financial experts, private and institutional investors, academics and developers from the blockchain world.
Justin Kairys, Maxity’s Head of Development, comments:
“We are extremely excited at the prospect of bringing philanthropy-minded NFT projects to the majority of people in society who yearn to help make the world a better place for everyone and everything that inhabits our wonderful yet endangered and troubled planet Earth. We have no doubt that Maxity will deliver incredible results to the charities and ‘social good’ projects that rely on donations to fulfill their highly worthy missions. Indeed, the selling price of some NFTs has reached into the millions, so we’re not talking about small change here. NFTs are already becoming a major force in charitable fundraising. Maxity will take this movement to a whole new level, enabling charities to get fully on-board with this exciting new route to fundraising and donor relations. We look forward to working with great NFT projects making a positive impact on the world, while bringing greater visibility to the organisations implementing that change.”
Maxity will support charities during the entire ‘NFT’ process with a ‘one-stop-shop’ solution to include creating, collecting, promoting and selling their NFTs. Maxity will also enable charities to generate income through the accrual of resales on the ‘secondary’ market.
Compared to other NFT platforms, Maxity will offer what it believes to be the lowest transaction fee of just 2%. In doing so, Maxity is a very attractive solution because charities will keep the majority of the funds raised through the NFTs they have created.
Benefits to both charities and donors will be further realised because of the network the platform has been built on - Polygon. Polygon, which connects blockchains and decentralized applications to Ethereum via sidechains, enables faster minting of NFTs, involves near-zero gas fees, and works within a large Polygon-based NFT ecosystem.
Furthermore, Maxity has been established as a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). DAOs operate as organisations represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organisation members, and not influenced by a central government. As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles.
Professor Mark Ryan, Founder of Turbo Ghana, a micro charity aimed at poverty relief in Ghana, and Professor of Computer Science at University of Birmingham, comments:
“In a very short time, NFTs have become a cultural force and a powerful fundraising vehicle for nonprofits. In recent months, NFTs have grabbed massive auction prices, attracted celebrity partnerships, and helped drive substantial charitable gifts. Now, thanks to Maxity - a full-service marketplace for the third sector - charities have a great opportunity to fully immerse themselves in this explosive new industry.
“As a small charity that relies solely on donations from the general public, Turbo Ghana is excited to work with Maxity to bring in a new stream of donors, helping some of the world’s most marginalized populations. Maxity’s marketplace has been modeled to ensure the charity receives the lion’s share of the monies raised.”
Cindy Chun Kwan Pun
