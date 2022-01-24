Failed Marriages Lead Game Designer to Create a Dating Card Game
YOKED is the very first of its genre in the conversation game category, and one that will test the compatibility of dating couples....”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Spresley, designer and co-founder of YOKED, announced that a new game intended for dating Christians will launch this February. YOKED is a conversation card game that asks a series of questions to encourage dialogue among couples. Questions range from biblical theology to marital expectations—including family values, finances, and sex.
— Kenneth Spresley, Designer and Co-founder of YOKED
“YOKED is the very first of its genre in the conversation game category,” said Kenneth, “and one that will test the compatibility of dating couples through a series of conversation starters.”
The United States has the third highest divorce rate in the world. According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center, sampling 4,752 individuals, 74% of those divorced or separated identified as Christian. For some Christian couples, an assessment tool, like YOKED, could help evaluate core beliefs and practices prior to marriage.
Kenneth is no stranger to divorce, as he illustrates in his book, Between Homes. “My failures in marriage and in dating had me re-evaluating and analyzing the conversations and the substance of those conversations,” said Kenneth. “This led to deep discussions with co-founders Jamal Perkins and Faith Kashaa about creating something that would help strengthen the foundation of marriages for the future.”
Customers are anticipating the game’s launch and have already started pre-ordering. Erica O’Neil, mother of young twin acting stars Amir and Amari O’Neil, recently pre-ordered multiple games and purchased ad space to help push the small start-up on social media. “I think YOKED is going to make a HUGE impact on the world,” said Erica. “It will open dialogue that may have never happened if it weren’t for the aid of the game.”
YOKED is available for pre-order at www.YOKEDGames.com.
Created on November 1, 2021, YOKED is a start-up founded by Kenneth Spresley, Jamal Perkins, and Faith Kashaa.
YOKED is a pending trademark of Pitch Cloud, LLC in the United States.
