According to HULT Private Capital, Rolls-Royce’s Latest Move To Leicester Is Out Of This World
After an exciting 12 months for Rolls-Royce, HULT Private Capital are confident their move onto Space Park Leicester is big news for investors and the economy
The combination of prime British engineering amongst academic leaders in space working together in Leicester is hugely exciting, for both our economy and the future of space exploration!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In November, HULT Private Capital welcomed the announcement by the gas-wealthy Persian Gulf state of Qatar that it will be investing in Rolls Royce's plan for a new generation of "mini" nuclear reactors. The announcement was a declaration of up to up to £100 million from Qatar funding the development of cheaper and quicker to build reactor designs that will be better than the current generation of traditional reactors.
The announcement saw the joining of the Gulf State's capital with the Perrodo family, a French oil dynasty that made its fortune from the Perenco oil company, the US nuclear producer Exelon Generation, and Rolls Royce in an un-equal four-way partnership to design and build the new, more energy efficient reactors.
According to Chris Bland of HULT Private Capital, a London-based private equity firm, "the addition of Qatar to the project is a deepening of the ties between Rolls Royce and the oil-rich state. Earlier this month, Rolls Royce and the Qatar Foundation agreed to a deal for the foundation to invest in green tech as a part of a cooperative plan that will create as many as 10,000 jobs and has a goal of developing up to five new billion-dollar businesses."
When asked for a comment about their deepening relationship with Qatar and the foundation, Rolls Royce declined any response.
Rolls, a FTSE 100 company, has been raising money from several experts in the nuclear field along with investors who have deep pockets and are willing to put up with high risk for equally high returns. Q4 of 2021 saw Rolls find investors in the form of the Perrodo family and Exelon Generation that was willing to supply a combined £195 in investment capital. This funding resulted in a further £210 million in taxpayer funding being released for the project.
A little closer to home, investors can brace themselves for even more excitement. Rolls-Royce announced they have moved a team onto Space Park Leicester to push forward with its work into nuclear power for space travel.
The engineering giant has taken space in the new £100 million facility which was launched as a breeding ground for out-of-this-world tech by creating space for industry and science to coexist.
In January 2021, Rolls-Royce signed a contract with the UK Space Agency to study future nuclear power options for space exploration.
Abi Clayton, Director For Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, said: “Having the opportunity to have a presence at Space Park Leicester allows us to be close to the action. It’s also incredibly inspiring to work among scientists from the University of Leicester and representatives from space-related companies.
Our innovative integrated electric power and thermal management solutions will work alongside our novel nuclear technologies, digital capabilities and engineering excellence to realise our customers’ ambitions for exploratory space missions to become a reality.”
Gary Jones, Head Of Manufacturing Innovation at Rolls-Royce, said: “Our presence at Space Park Leicester is a really good opportunity for our people that are specifically working on the Space Programme to immerse themselves in all things space.
According to Chris Bland of HULT Private Capital, the London-based private equity firm, “Rolls-Royce’s move onto Space Park Leicester is further reinforcement for the future of the British economy and particularly, in the fields of engineering and manufacturing; two areas we have historically flourished in. The combination of prime British engineering amongst academic leaders in space working together in Leicester is hugely exciting, for both our economy and the future of space exploration!”
