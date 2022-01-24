According to HULT Private Capital, Rolls-Royce’s Latest Move To Leicester Is Out Of This World

HULT Private Capital welcome Rolls-Royce's move onto Space Park

After an exciting 12 months for Rolls-Royce, HULT Private Capital are confident their move onto Space Park Leicester is big news for investors and the economy

Rolls Royce (LSE:RR)

The combination of prime British engineering amongst academic leaders in space working together in Leicester is hugely exciting, for both our economy and the future of space exploration!” — Chris Bland, HULT Private Capital