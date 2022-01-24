Submit Release
Technical Assistance Grants Provide Access to Healthy Foods

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting grant applications for organizations offering technical assistance to improve access to fresh, affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods for underserved communities.

The funding is available through the Good Food Access Program (GFAP). These grants will help organizations provide appropriate technical assistance - including guidance and resources on topics such as business planning, financing, marketing, food procurement and distribution, handling and merchandising fresh foods, and more - to eligible food retailers, such as grocery stores, corner stores, and farmers markets.

Nonprofit organizations and public agencies with capabilities to provide technical assistance may apply. Grocers and other retailers receiving technical assistance must serve people in food deserts or primarily underserved communities in low- and moderate-income areas.

The MDA will award up to $100,000 in this round of GFAP Technical Assistance Grants. Applicants may request between $5,000 and $50,000, and the grants can cover up to 75% of project costs. Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

For more information, including a list of eligibility requirements, visit the GFAP Technical Assistance Grant webpage.

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 larry.schumacher@state.mn.us

