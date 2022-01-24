Submit Release
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueCare™ announced the launch of the Staffing On-Demand service designed for medical institutions and hospitals to solve the problem of staff shortages.

“At the moment, there is a chronic shortage of essential medical personnel, in particular nurses, in the United States. This is primarily due to the increased burden on the medical system caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic”, says Leo Popov, Co-founder of TrueCare™.

The main objective for the Staffing On-Demand platform is to help solve the shortage of staff and make TrueCare™ a full-fledged staffing partner for organizations that need it, primarily hospitals and medical institutions. The platform provides several job options, including travel nursing, per diem nursing, and full-time hiring solutions.

"One of TrueCare's main strengths is its large active base of medical professionals, which is constantly expanding and currently has more than 150,000 people," comments Yasser El Habib DRIF, Product Manager at TrueCare™.

Another feature of the TrueCare™’s approach is the mandatory professional screening of staff and the opportunity for each medical specialist to study in their digital training center. The list of training center programs is constantly updated with new courses to meet current market demands.

These capabilities allow TrueCare™ to respond to staffing requests within 48 hours or less, on average. The process of filling out an application for staff on the platform is maximally optimized and takes just a few minutes. After that, the application immediately goes to work.

"Our healthcare professionals are ready to work, highly trained, and exceed the most rigorous hiring standards. We make sure of this by using our Learning Management System", added Popov.

About TrueCare™
TrueCare™ is a nationwide Health & Wellness platform for families and businesses providing end-to-end solutions for COVID-19 testing, screening, vaccination, home care, and corporate well-being services.
