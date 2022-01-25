Indoor RV, Boat, and Waverunner Show in Southaven Mississippi
EINPresswire.com/ -- America's Largest Indoor RV, Boat, and WaveRunner show is back at Southaven RV and Marine.
This Mid-South annual show is a unique experience to see the newest in RV's, Boats, and WaveRunners, all under one roof.
Mark Hixson, owner and CEO, says "All outdoor fun products like RV's and Boats are in very high demand due to more families taking their vacations on the road. Families are looking for more outdoor experiences, together and away from the hustle and bustle. Since Covid began, families have rediscovered RVing and boating all over again."
Manufacturer Representatives from over 15 brands will be on site each weekend of the show providing the best of manufacturer incentives and education about the brands. Special financing partners will be on site to help everyone get their best possible opportunities.
The Show runs everyday from January 27-February 20. The show will reveal the latest from 20 brands in the RV, Boating, and Waverunner categories. From super-sized Class A Motorhomes and small teardrop trailers, to pontoons, wake boats, and waverunners, visitors can discover something for everyone under one roof. Kids will enjoy a fun bounce play zone so that parents can fully enjoy their indoor shopping experience. With hundreds in inventory, this is a rare event to shop many brands indoors, from one dealer conveniently located right here in Southaven Mississippi.
There is no fee to enter.
You can get hours and view inventory at www.SouthavenRV.com
Jeff Turnbow
This Mid-South annual show is a unique experience to see the newest in RV's, Boats, and WaveRunners, all under one roof.
Mark Hixson, owner and CEO, says "All outdoor fun products like RV's and Boats are in very high demand due to more families taking their vacations on the road. Families are looking for more outdoor experiences, together and away from the hustle and bustle. Since Covid began, families have rediscovered RVing and boating all over again."
Manufacturer Representatives from over 15 brands will be on site each weekend of the show providing the best of manufacturer incentives and education about the brands. Special financing partners will be on site to help everyone get their best possible opportunities.
The Show runs everyday from January 27-February 20. The show will reveal the latest from 20 brands in the RV, Boating, and Waverunner categories. From super-sized Class A Motorhomes and small teardrop trailers, to pontoons, wake boats, and waverunners, visitors can discover something for everyone under one roof. Kids will enjoy a fun bounce play zone so that parents can fully enjoy their indoor shopping experience. With hundreds in inventory, this is a rare event to shop many brands indoors, from one dealer conveniently located right here in Southaven Mississippi.
There is no fee to enter.
You can get hours and view inventory at www.SouthavenRV.com
Jeff Turnbow
Southaven RV and Marine
+1 501-505-6278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter