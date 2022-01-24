McLEMORE’S 18TH HOLE NAMED BY LINKS MAGAZINE AS A “TOP 10 FINISHING HOLE” IN THE WORLD

McLemore's 18th Hole

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McLemore’s 18th hole continues to garner accolades in the world of golf, this time being considered a “Top 10 Finishing Hole” in the world by Links Magazine. The honor comes just five months after being named to the “Best Finishing Hole Since 2000” by Golf Digest.

McLemore joins Pebble Beach (Pebble Beach, CA), the Old Course at St. Andrews (St. Andrews, Scotland), Kapalua Plantation Course (Lahaina, Maui, HI), Shadow Creek (Las Vegas NV), Harbour Town (Hilton Head Island, SC), Pine Valley (Pine Valley, NJ), Winged Foot’s West Course (Mamaroneck, NY), Oakmont (Oakmont, PA) and Diamante Dunes (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico).

The Old Course at St. Andrews was built in 1873 providing the foundation for the legendary history of the game and for courses around the world. Over the years, courses on the list were built from 1903 to 2010 with McLemore being the newest course, opening in 2019. McLemore’s design by golf architects Rees Jones and Bill Bergin not only pays respect to the game of golf but also to the history and reverence they have for the area.

In describing McLemore’s 18th hole, writer Joe Passov from Links Magazine notes, “The slightly elevated putting surface slopes from right to left and back to front and is positioned on the horizon, fantasy calendar-style. From the left edge of the green, it’s a 1,200-foot plunge to the floor of McLemore Cove. If you crave living on the edge, McLemore will provide golf’s ultimate finishing hole.”

McLemore’s Executive Vice President Charlie Rymer, PGA said, “The McLemore experience is one that is drawing golfers to the area as a ‘must play’ or ‘bucket list’ course. And with the most recent accolades these golfers will be coming from near and far. We believe McLemore provides one of the most stunning golf course vistas in the world and we’re pleased to share it with members, guests and friends.”

McLemore President and CEO Duane Horton said, “To join such a prestigious group is truly humbling to all of us. We are proud of the work done by course designers Rees Jones and Bill Bergin as well as the landscape architectural team at Hart-Howerton led by Roland Aberg. Together, we’re building something that’s truly unique and this latest accolade truly makes all of us feel ‘above the clouds’.”