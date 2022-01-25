Organizations Choose “Best of Both Worlds” Excel-Qlik Sense Integration

AnalyticsGate Logo

AnalyticsGate Americas announces record 2021 results with customers in the US and around the world opting for seamless Excel / Qlik Integration.

AnalyticsGate is the invaluable bridge between our Qlik Sense applications and the Excel based reports preferred by the vast majority of our clients in the Insurance industry” — Les White, VP Operations and Innovation at Synergy Adjusting Corporation

ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnalyticsGate Americas Corp., a subsidiary of Hamburg, Germany based IT Solutions provider akquinet AG, announces record 2021 results for their AnalyticsGate Business Intelligence solution. As a result of akquinet’s recent expansion in North America, customers in the USA and around the world are opting for the seamless integration between Excel and Qlik Sense provided by AnalyticsGate. In 2021, revenue more than doubled compared to the previous year with new Global 500 Pharmaceutical, Insurance, Media, and Distribution customers added.“AnalyticsGate is the premier solution within the Qlik Sense ecosystem that provides organizations the ability to securely connect their Excel users to the Qlik Sense Business Intelligence platform,” stated Lance Harris, Vice President, AnalyticsGate Americas, Corp. “Many customers also opt for AnalyticsGate due to its particularly intuitive and powerful enterprise reporting capabilities.”Customers wholeheartedly agree. “AnalyticsGate is the invaluable bridge between our Qlik Sense applications and the Excel based reports preferred by the vast majority of our clients in the Insurance industry,” stated Les White, Vice President of Operations and Innovation at Synergy Adjusting Corporation. Lisa Reyes, Data Solutions Scrum Master at Northwinds Technology Solutions adds, “AnalyticsGate provided excellent support through our purchasing and implementation experience. Their product has complimented our reporting solution well, greatly improving our custom distribution options.”In early 2022, AnalyticsGate Americas expects general availability for its full featured report scheduling and distribution capabilities for Qlik Sense SaaS. The product is currently in beta, with final testing being performed by Qlik partners in the USA and several other countries. Later in the year, the company also anticipates adding additional support resources in the St. Petersburg, FL area to facilitate continued growth.Contact:About ANALYTICS GATE AMERICASAnalyticsGate Americas, Corp. is the North American subsidiary of akquinet AG located in St. Pete Beach, Florida. ANALYTICSGATE AMERICAS provides sales and support services for the AnalyticsGate product line for countries of the Americas and other regions of the world. Products and services are sold on a direct basis andthrough a network of Qlik affiliated partner organizations.About AKQUINETakquinet AG is a rapidly growing, international IT solutions provider headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. With nearly a thousand employees, AKQUINET specializes in complex ERP implementations, Business Intelligence, Custom Software Development, and IT Outsourcing. AKQUINET's Business Intelligence Division helps organizations worldwide gain valuable insight and improved decision making. As A Qlik Elite Solutions Provider, AKQUINET’S Business Intelligence experts have developed and brought to market the AnalyticsGate Excel add-in and Reporting Suite for Qlik Sense.

AnalyticsGate - The Excel Add-In and Reporting Automation Tool for Qlik Sense