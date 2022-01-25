BEMO Certifies Gold for Microsoft Security

BEMO is a managed IT services firm for small and mid-sized businesses

Small and Mid-Sized Business Benefit from Secure Managed IT Services to Protect Their Sensitive Data

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEMO, a leading managed services partner for small and mid-sized American businesses, today announced it has received the Gold level of certification for security from Microsoft.

With this certification, Microsoft has validated that BEMO has deep technical competence. Further, it shows BEMO possesses the necessary skills, experience, and credibility to design, engineer, and implement customers’ information security programs, guarding them against elaborate cyberthreats businesses face today.

"With increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks targeting small and medium businesses, it's more important than ever that your business, network, and employees are protected around the clock," said Bruno Lecoq, BEMO's CEO and Chief Information Security Officer. "Our new Gold partner status means our customers and partners can be more confident than ever that we'll be at the ready to keep their business running safely 24/7."

In addition to Security, BEMO also holds Microsoft competencies in the following areas:

Gold Competencies:

• Cloud Platform

• Cloud Productivity

• Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions

• Project and Portfolio Management

Silver Competencies:

• Application Development

• Collaboration and Content

• Windows and Devices

• Enterprise Mobility Management

About BEMO

BEMO is a cloud-based managed IT services firm that specializes in cybersecurity for American small and medium businesses. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, BEMO has been a Microsoft certified partner for more than a decade.