Schréder and Landscape Forms Announce Partnership for the United States and Canadian Markets
Schréder Group is delighted to announce a new partnership with Landscape Forms for the distribution of its modular smart pole SHUFFLE, starting from early 2022.
We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Landscape Forms in the US and Canadian markets. There is very strong alignment in both our quality propositions as well as our core values.”SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED-STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schréder Group is delighted to announce a new partnership with Landscape Forms a leading North American-based designer and manufacturer of high-design site furniture, structure, LED lighting, and accessories for commercial and public spaces, for the non-exclusive distribution of its modular smart pole SHUFFLE, starting from early 2022.
— Steve Mills
Much more than a lighting system, the SHUFFLE brings added value to outdoor living spaces, by integrating features such as loudspeakers, CCTV cameras, WiFi, intercoms and a light ring. As such, the SHUFFLE is the perfect option to promote the connection of people to their social environment and to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
Steve Mills, General Manager at Schréder Lighting LLC, says that we are “thrilled to announce our partnership with Landscape Forms in the US and Canadian markets”. He also adds that “there is very strong alignment in both our quality propositions as well as our core values. We are excited about what we can accomplish together in the market with our SHUFFLE smart pole”.
This partnership will be focused on the landscape, architectural and electrical markets, where Landscape Forms specializes, working closely with landscape architects, architects, lighting designers, electrical engineers, urban planners, among others.
With this new partnership with Landscape Forms, Schréder is aiming at furthering its footprint into the United States of America and Canadian markets, while fostering its relationship with the people and the communities who will benefit from its solutions. Indeed, Steve Mills adds that “our two companies recognized an opportunity to leverage a fantastic solution in the SHUFFLE with the access to the market that Landscape Forms has with their longstanding and trusted relationships with the landscape architect channel”.
Both Schréder and Landscape Forms are working together for the success of this partnership, delivering the best solutions to their customers.
About Schréder Group:
Schréder is a worldwide leader in intelligent outdoor lighting solutions. The company, founded in 1907, is present in over 70 countries, spanning 5 continents. Our tradition of engineering means we have been at the forefront of innovation throughout our history. The latest wave of urbanism means city centres are becoming more vital than ever: connectivity is crucial. Experts in lightability™, we propose lighting infrastructure that will play a pivotal role in building Smart Cities and future communication networks.
For more information, visit us at www.schreder.com or follow us on US LinkedIn, LinkedIn (Corporate), Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
For more information about SHUFFLE click here. Link to the product catalogue here.
About Landscape Forms, Inc.:
Landscape Forms is the industry leader in integrated collections of high-design site furniture, structures, accessories, and advanced LED lighting. Since its founding in 1969 Landscape Forms has earned a reputation for excellent design, high-quality products and exceptional service. The company is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and includes Kornegay Design, located in Phoenix, Arizona, and Loll Designs, in Duluth, Minnesota, in its family of brands. It has sales representatives throughout North America, South America, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Asia. Landscape Forms collaborates with renowned industrial designers and consultancies, landscape architects, and architects to design and develop integrated collections of products that address emerging needs and help create a sense of place. Additionally, the company has formed global marketing partnerships with select companies that share its commitment to design. Landscape Forms has an installed base of products around the world. Clients include municipalities, transit centers, corporate, college and health care campuses; and familiar brand leaders such as Harvard University, Linked In, New York Central Park Conservancy, Bryant Park, Google, Coca Cola, Oculus, U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), Nike, National Museum of African American History (Washington, D.C.), Barclays Center, Adidas, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Microsoft, and Uber. Landscape Forms has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for 2020 and 2021 by Fortune magazine, Michigan Manufacturer of the Year for 2020 by the Michigan Manufacturers Association, and by 269 Magazine as one of Southwest Michigan’s Wonderful Workplaces.
For more information, visit: www.landscapeforms.com
Enquiries: +1 847 621 5130
Lori Smith
Schréder Lighting LLC
+1 630-337-2278
email us here