Enrichmond Foundation Welcomes James Mickle CPRP, CPSI, as First Deputy Executive Director
Mickle brings innovation to financial, administrative, and operational functions.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Enrichmond Foundation is pleased to announce James Mickle CPRP, CPSI, as its new Deputy Executive Director. Mickle will design and implement innovative business strategies while managing all financial, administrative, and operational functions.
“James is a dynamic and exceptional addition to our team,” says J. David Young, Enrichmond Foundation Board President. “He brings extensive experience in public space work, and has a strong Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion skillset. His community engagement capabilities will take our community services & programs to new heights.”
Mickle is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) with experience
in municipal and non-profit parks and recreation, and has over 20 years of experience in recreation operations, volunteer board leadership, programming and administration, community and employee engagement, and CAPRA accreditation and re-accreditation. Throughout his career, he has concentrated on facility management, youth and teen civic engagement, and active older adults’ comprehensive planning. He is proficient in working with underserved communities, serving over 20 communities directly in his career. He is also a current board member for the Virginia Recreation & Park Society and the Leadership Training Institute.
Having grown up in Richmond’s East End and Boys and Girls Club programming, being a Parks and Recreations certified professional, and a descendant family member of the Cemeteries of Evergreen makes James an ideal partner in our work serving the people of Richmond. Enrichmond staff members are excited to have James join the team, and they look forward to working with him to continue carrying out their mission and vision.
James Mickle can be reached directly at jmickle@enrichmond.org.
About the Enrichmond Foundation: Enrichmond Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that works to support parks, recreation, and cultural activities through citizen involvement, education, and fundraising in the Greater Richmond region for the last 32 years. We partner with local municipalities and various volunteer community groups to raise funds in support of special projects that make the Richmond area a better place to live.
