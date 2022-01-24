Dultmeier Sales Launches an Early Order Program for its Customers
Dultmeier's special "early order" program will offer significant savings on thousands of products through March 4thOMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dultmeier Sales – the business-to-business wholesale stocking distributor and manufacturer with locations in Omaha, Nebraska, and Davenport, Iowa – is pleased to announce a new “early order” program designed to offer customers significant savings on thousands of products.
Founded in 1934, Dultmeier Sales is renowned throughout the agricultural industry for its quality products and exceptional customer service. With a goal of keeping their customers’ businesses running as smoothly and profitably as possible, Dultmeier Sales offers a wide array of products ranging from spray tips and hoses to pumps and tanks, many of which can even be shipped on the day of purchase.
“As our largest discount sales program of the year, the entire Dultmeier Sales team is excited to offer our customers big savings,” says Drew Rivera, Marketing Director. “We’re even offering free freight on orders over $2,000 and additional discounts on orders above $5,000. Almost every product can ship same day and our technical sales support team is ready to answer any and all questions.”
To learn more about the program, call 1-888-677-5054 or visit Dultmeier Sales online at www.dultmeier.com.
About Dultmeier Sales
Dultmeier Sales is a business-to-business wholesale stocking distributor and manufacturer with two locations: Omaha, Nebraska & Davenport, Iowa.
Competitive wholesale prices & huge inventories (95% fill rate average on all orders with same-day shipping) combined with our knowledgeable sales personnel mean you get great prices on quality products with a high level of customer service.
Our customers are at the heart of our focus and without our customers, we wouldn't be here. Dultmeier Sales employees show up to work each day to serve our customers and ensure we add value to our long-lasting relationships, as well as create new & personable relationships.
Drew Rivera
Dultmeier Sales
+1 402-333-1444
