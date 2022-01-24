Embedded Hypervisor Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion (US$ 4.8 Bn) through 2021-2031

Embedded Hypervisor Market

Embedded Hypervisor Market was valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020, is expected to cross US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2031

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global embedded hypervisor market. In terms of revenue, the global embedded hypervisor market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global embedded hypervisor market.

A hypervisor that is coded (embedded) directly into a processor, personal computer (PC), or server is referred to as an embedded hypervisor. When compared to traditional hypervisors, the design of embedded hypervisor provides convenience at the expense of some flexibility. However, for many customers, the embedded hypervisor's compact footprint and integrated capabilities more than compensate for any possible lack of robustness. An embedded hypervisor is software that allows multiple computing environments to run simultaneously on a single system on a chip (SoC). It enables system designers to consolidate diverse operating systems (OSs) and applications with different reliability, safety and security requirements on one SoC.

Embedded hypervisor is utilized to make systems more efficient and flexible. It helps systems to prevent themselves against several malicious attacks and improves the robustness of the system. These embedded hypervisor is majorly utilized in automotive & transportation and aerospace & defense sectors. Furthermore, it is employed in several other industry verticals such as Industrial, BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare.

Embedded Hypervisor Market: Dynamics

The embedded hypervisor delivers a robust layer of protection between various virtual machines and operating systems. The layer permits engineers to safeguard virtual machines and operating systems that need stringent security to adhere to that level of policies and communications. Other operating systems can work with less security if they do not meet the security requirements; therefore, demand for embedded hypervisors for safety and security is considerably high.

The virtualization layer is essential in the future software-defined network for IoT in order to test file system performance for the native host operating system performance. Hypervisor-based virtualization and container-based virtualization generate a workload through file bench tool for file server scenario in which file sequential and random components are represented. Therefore, application of embedded hypervisor in virtualization technology has increased considerably.

Furthermore, embedded hypervisors have superior deployment capability as compared to other software and offer more options for specific needs. Hypervisors-based virtualization uses 64-bit operating system and 64-bit hardware assistance. The hypervisor uses threads on the host processors that can host operating systems, and it can be used to efficiently communicate with multiple virtual machines. Consequently, demand for embedded hypervisors in virtualization technology is significantly high.

Embedded hypervisor-based virtualization technologies provide multiplatform support. They support various operating systems such as traditional server partitioning methods, such as hardware portioning. The key requirements for cloud providers is to support the operating system, middleware, databases, and application. This is driving the demand for embedded hypervisors in virtualization technology.

For instance, in July 2020, The Xen Project is a type 1 hypervisors that enables several computer operating systems to execute on the same computer hardware concurrently. It has launched a new version of hypervisor 4.14 that provides added performance and security. The new version introduces robust live patching and Linux stub domains to build on security features. Thus, rising application for virtualization technology is anticipated to propel the embedded hypervisor market.

Embedded Hypervisor Market: Prominent Regions

North America dominates the global embedded hypervisor industry, owing to the significant presence of technology pioneers in the region. Additionally, due to increasing demand for cyber-crime and usage of hypervisors is expected to the embedded hypervisor market in this region. In June 2021, IBM Corporation launched a new cyber security center for the U.S. Federal Clients. Furthermore, North America was previously one of the fastest-growing regions in the embedded hypervisor market, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

The market in North America is likely to expand due to need for continuous advanced security solutions and services in the industry, as industries are increasing the adoption of connected devices and IoT solutions to enhance productivity. Moreover, the U.S. is one of the most important software and innovation hubs for the embedded hypervisor market. This, in turn, is expected to boost the embedded hypervisor market in North America.

However, the embedded hypervisor market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. The region's emerging automobile industry is likely to play a significant role in the demand for embedded hypervisors, as the industry moves toward automation. The market is also likely to benefit from the region's thriving aerospace and military industries. Another important factor driving the demand for embedded hypervisors in the region is the increased adoption of cloud computing and IoT, which is expected to propel the embedded hypervisor market in Asia Pacific.

Embedded Hypervisor Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global embedded hypervisor market are Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Lynx Software Technologies, Inc., Siemens, Sierraware, VMware, Inc., acontis technologies GmbH, ACRN, Mentor Graphics, SYSGO AG, TechAsys Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Enea, and Green Hills Software.

Rapid Adoption of Embedded Hypervisor in Automotive Sector: Key Driver of Embedded Hypervisor Market

Demand for embedded hypervisor in the automotive sector is increasing consistently. Advance driver assistance system (ADAS) is a robust system that employs sensors in vehicles, such as cameras and radars, to identify the world around it and subsequently, either provides information to the driver or takes automatic action based on what it perceives. Rise in penetration of V2I, V2V features is estimated to boost the embedded hypervisor market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, while running different operating systems using hypervisor on the same electronic control unit, one needs to take care of the security integrity of each operating system and the hypervisors. The international standard for functional safety of the automotive system is defined, which is known as ISO 26262. The automotive safety integrity level states the level of risk decline required to prevent a specific hazard and is based on controllability, severity, and probability of exposure. This is driving the demand for embedded hypervisors in the automotive sector.

Moreover, trucks and cars utilize embedded hypervisors extensively. The entertainment system and instrument clusters run on multiple operating systems and hardware platforms with the help of hypervisors. The instrument cluster provides various information, whether it’s a gear or the speed, or whether it is on reverse mode or drive mode. Hypervisors help with a range of other unseen operating system tasks as well, including vehicle diagnostics. This is a key factor driving the demand for embedded hypervisors in the automotive sector.

Moreover, sensors and embedded processors are utilized in modern cars to provide enhanced convenience and safety features. Hypervisors are becoming an essential option to keep all costs in check while safely providing sufficient isolation, given the complexity and the necessity for better protection. Modern hypervisors must also comply to protect the integrity of the entire vehicle system, as the automobile industry adopts well-designed safety standards such as ISO 26262. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for embedded hypervisor in the automotive sector.

For instance, in June 2021, Waymo, a U.S.-based autonomous driving technology company, raised US$ 2.5 Bn in the second external investment round. The company is planning to use these funds for the development and update of its self-driving technology and is focusing on growing its team.

For instance, in December 2019, BlackBerry Limited partnered with Magneti Marelli S.p.A. a manufacturer and developer of components for the automotive industry. The partnership is estimated to help Magneti Marelli S.p.A. develop next-generation reliable and safe digital cockpits for customers in the market in China.

