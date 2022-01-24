DUV Lithography Systems Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID-19 Affected Period

DUV Lithography Systems Market

DUV Lithography Systems Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 12.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031

ALBANY , NY, US, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global DUV lithography systems market. In terms of revenue, the global DUV lithography systems market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global DUV lithography systems market.

The global DUV lithography systems market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing applications areas, expansion of the semiconductor industry, and technological advancements. Thus, rising applications of DUV lithography systems in different sectors is propelling the global market.

DUV Lithography Systems Market: Dynamics

The adoption of DUV lithography systems in chip fabrication for 5G, artificial intelligence, and IoT in various sectors such as telecom, healthcare, and consumer electronics has been increasing. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the lithography market. Furthermore, the demand for connectivity solutions for 5G, such as equipment required for expansion of network, 5G enabled devices, and expansion of data centers, has been rising. Advanced chips are continuously being utilized in devices such as sensors and communication devices. These factors are fueling the DUV lithography systems market.

The use of the XLR 960ix Argon Fluoride (ArF) Laser Technology is increasing owing to its higher power, improved energy stability, higher bandwidth, and wavelength stability. Furthermore, this technology enhances the local critical dimension uniformity (CDU), by decreasing IC fabrication patterning defects, and increases the throughput of immersion lithography systems. Additionally, manufacturers are emphasizing on technological developments. For instance, Cymer launched their new seventh-generation argon fluoride (ArF) laser technology, called XLR 960ix. These factors are fueling the DUV lithography systems market.

The rise in usage of multiple patterning in chip manufacturing process is further boosting the market. It is used to increase the feature density and to overcome process limitations. These advantages enable devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc., to pack various functions into small and lightweight packages. This technique includes litho-etch-litho-etch (LELE) and self-aligned patterning, which are helpful in creating holes, 2D lines, and uni-directional lines. Furthermore, this technique is utilized by foundry manufacturers for 7nm and beyond node processes in the semiconductor industry. Hence, multiple patterning plays a crucial role in chip making to deliver smallest, more capable devices. These factors are propelling the DUV lithography systems market.

However, high costs associated with DUV lithography systems, need for regular maintenance, risk of unknown technical flaws, and complexity in manufacturing process are key factors that are projected to hamper the DUV lithography systems market.

DUV Lithography Systems Market: Prominent Regions

The DUV lithography systems market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growing usage of DUV lithography systems in semiconductors in the region. The DUV lithography systems market in Europe and the Middle East is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period, due to the low presence of semiconductor manufacturers. However, rising investments may have a positive impact on the market in these regions. The DUV lithography systems market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a prominent rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in usage of DUV lithography systems, presence of a large number of players designing and producing DUV lithography systems, presence of major foundries, and expansion of the semiconductor industry in the region.

DUV Lithography Systems Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global DUV Lithography Systems market are Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, and ASML Holdings.

Rising Demand for Advanced Miniaturized Packaging: A Key Driver

Advancements have been witnessed in consumer electronics and miniaturization of devices for the past few years. Miniaturized chips are gaining popularity in light, thin as well as high complexity integrated circuits, owing to rise in the demand for wearable, smartphones, and smart devices. Miniaturization enables chip manufacturers to fit more structures and makes the chip faster, more efficient, and reduce the manufacturing cost.

Advancements in lithography processes also play an important role in the miniaturization of next-generation electronic devices. Vendors in the semiconductor industry are focusing on the development of miniaturized electronics with low power consumption rate. These factors are fueling the DUV lithography systems market.

Rising Wafer Processing and Fabrication Capacities in Semiconductor Industry

Presently, the semiconductor industry is focused on increasing its production capacity due to the chip shortage witnessed globally. Key players in the industry are focusing on investment in the development of new fabrication processes and expansion of older facilities. Thus, rise in adoption of new fabs and investments in fabrication technology are boosting the DUV lithography systems market.

For instance, TSMC, which is Taiwan’s leading pure play foundry, holds a prominent share of the global market and has spent 80% of its capital to extend capacities of advanced chip manufacturing technologies and to invest in deep UV lithography. These factors are fueling the market growth.

