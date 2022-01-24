Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,563 in the last 365 days.

Manny Verma Unveils New Single, “Dil Mera Khenda”

Dil Mera Khenda

Dil Mera Khenda

New Single - Feat. Manny Verma & Muskaan Verma "Devarsh Entertainment - Debut Album"

KOTA, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devarsh Entertainment has recently released a new single music video for the song "Dil Mera Khenda”. Premiered on Jan 2, 2022, the romantic music video – starring Manny Verma and Muskaan Verma – is winning people’s hearts.

Dil Mera Khenda is a honeyed amorous music video in which a man is expressing his feelings with the woman he loves and pleasing her to be with him come what may. ‘Dil Mera Khenda’ - the song has been produced by Puneet Jain and composed by Altaaf and Manny, and sung by the heartful voice of Manny Verma.

Directed by Ravi Dhas and with the media promotion by Bluebird Infotech, the music video is released in association with Swarath Chakraborty & Ronith Halder Music Production, and Mixed & Mastered by Keval Walanj.

Starring incredibly gorgeous Muskaan Verma and a ravishing Manny Verma, Dil Mera Khenda is a euphony that deeply touches the heart to the core. The video is shot in the breathtaking settings on the shore, where glancing through the ocean, one can see innumerable waves as far as the vision can decipher. Both Muskaan and Manny look dazzling in every second of the video and can be seen swaying around in love.

Atiya Sayyed, as a budding artist, posed her heart out when she penned this melodious song, which is thoroughly loved by her listeners throughout. In a similar manner, Dil Mera Khenda is here to sway all the hearts with its wonderful lyrics, music and screenplay. Muskaan is seen in a video as pretty as a picture and entirely immersed in the moment in all her elegance. What is more is this beautiful track in its heart is a true love song and is complemented with a stunning music video with the picturesque beach and scenic panoramas as its backdrop, the striking visuals add a touch of art and glam to the song and breathe life to the lyrics. Along with that, the soulful voice of Manny Verma has truly been a game-changer in many ways. The song is a product of love and passion, both in its meaning and in the way it has been presented.

This collaboration was recently released on 2nd Jan 2022, on the youtube channel of Devarsh Entertainment and one can't stop listening to it. The track is dreamy, soulful, and has something magical about it that can't be described but only felt. This love song is just one of those tracks that catch the listener's ears from the moment you hit play. As all the overwhelming love that the song is receiving

Whether you’re just falling in love or want to show your feelings to your better half, this song is perfect.

Full Video Song: DIL MERA KHENDA | Manny Verma & Ft. Muskaan Verma | Devarsh Entertainment | Romantic Song | New Song

Full Song Available on
Youtube Music: https://tinyurl.com/b3m6bkfc
JioSaavn: https://tinyurl.com/3uehj3bn
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/2p82epsj
Apple Music: https://tinyurl.com/3f3v8j79
Amazon Prime Music: https://tinyurl.com/2z3xcusf
Resso: https://m.resso.com/ZSe4n7wHj/

Mr. Puneet Jain
Devarsh Entertainment
devarshentertainment@gmail.com

DIL MERA KHENDA | Manny Verma & Ft. Muskaan Verma | Devarsh Entertainment | Romantic Song | New Song

You just read:

Manny Verma Unveils New Single, “Dil Mera Khenda”

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.