Lumenia Consulting announces 19th running of the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event
The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ virtual event, taking place on 08-10 March offers delegates the opportunity to compare 14 ERP solutions.
"What you need the ERP vendors to do, is to follow a predefined demo script so that you can compare apples to apples. This is the core idea of the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event”.”LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumenia Consulting has announced the 19th running of the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event. The event will take place virtually on the 08 - 10 March 2022. The 3 day event allows delegates to compare ERP solution providers and their products.
— Sean Jackson
The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting. The first 2 days will feature live ERP product demonstrations from 14 ERP vendors. Day 3 is a new addition to the calendar and will include more informal Lumenia Consulting presentations.
Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Infor, IFS, Acumatica, Priority Software, Unit4, QAD, Unit4, HansaWorld, Sage Intacct and FinancialForce.
At the start of day 1, all the ERP vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this session vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their on-line demonstrations. Delegates can then choose to attend live demo sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Supply Chain, HR, Projects or Sales. Each of these live demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons. Sessions will be interactive and allow for chat, polling and Q&A.
Over the three days, the ERP packed Agenda also includes other sessions, such as, ERP Vendor Feature Showcase Presentations and Vendor Sector Focused Presentations. These presentations will be focused on the Field Service Management, Food & Beverage, Distribution and Services sectors. Attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’.
The penultimate session on day 2, which is always a highlight of the event is a panel discussion comprised of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, talking about their experiences of ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’.
Day 3 will be an informal 1 /2 day of Lumenia bonus sessions on topics including ‘Planning for ERP’ and ‘ERP and Digital Transformation’.
The delegate platform will provide all the information needed about the event and the software being presented, it will also provide contact details for the ERP vendors, to allow for interaction pre- and post-event.
For further information on the event please visit the event website http://erpheadtohead.com.
