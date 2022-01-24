Facilities Support Services Industry Uses Analytics Software For Effective Recruiting

Facilities Support Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facilities support activities companies are increasingly using technology to effectively recruit and manage candidates. Global facilities support services market trends include these technologies that offer features such as passive activity tracking, integration with email platforms and maintaining candidate databases. This reduces recruitment time, improves placement quality, and strengthens relationship with clients. The facilities support services market scope shows that recruitment analytics software also provides helpful business insights for staffing agencies. For example, in North America, 64% of firms use technologies such as an applicant tracking system (ATS) to track candidate activity and about 60% firms use a customer relationship management (CRM) system for business development.

The market size is expected to grow from $146.89 billion in 2021 to $165.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Facilities support global market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global facilities support services market share is expected to reach $256.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Major players covered in the global facilities support services industry are Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sodexo, CBRE Group, ISS A/S, Cushman & Wakefield Inc., Atalian Servest, Emcor Group, Alstom SA, ABM Industries Inc. and Grupo ACS.

Western Europe was the largest region in the facilities support services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the facilities support services market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global facilities support services market report is segmented by type into maintenance services, security and guard services, reception services, other facilities support services, by mode into online, offline, by deployment type into on-premise, cloud.

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Maintenance Services, Security & Guard Services, Reception Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a facilities support services market overview, forecast facilities support services market size and growth for the whole market, facilities support services market segments, geographies, trends, facilities support services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

