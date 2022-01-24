SilentNotary (Symbol: UBSN) Announces Strategic Partnership with Laniga Translation
Rapidly growing Blockchain startup SilentNotary (Token: UBSN), is bringing blockchain technology to the translation sector.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly growing Blockchain startup SilentNotary (Symbol: UBSN), is bringing blockchain technology to the translation sector. This partnership will enable Langia Translation to certify the completion of their often lengthy and detailed translated documents, before being sent back to clientele much easier.
Max Breus, Co-Founder and CEO of SilentNotary, captured the significance of this partnership in his statement, “This partnership demonstrates SilentNotary’s real-life value and reiterates our commitment towards making the world a better and safer place through our digital notary application.” He also went on to discuss how SilentNotary can transform not just the translation industry, but numerous business sectors worldwide: “SilentNotary helps users store and obtain the necessary detail and evidence to prove that an event actually occurred between parties, and that the outcome can be trusted. This is what makes SilentNotary’s technology transferable across nearly all business sectors - construction, legal, insurance and media - just to name a few.”
SilentNotary is a decentralized blockchain solution - a digital notary - for the legal confirmation of events. An event can be defined as an image, a video file, an email, and/or instant messaging communications.
Langia Translation is a multiplatform application that was created to solve major issues within the translation industry, including underpaid employees, overcharged customers, lengthy turnaround times, and overall inefficiency. The company is focused on providing service to the user at a lower price, while still maintaining high quality, quick turnaround time, and efficiency. The company provides services to businesses, government organizations, NGOs and some of the world’s largest international organizations.
Max Breus continued to discuss the partnership in his words, “The beauty behind this partnership is the fact that Langia Translation can strive to meet their goals of providing both high quality work and quick turnaround times, whilst also having the peace of mind with SilentNotary’s ability to act as a quality control mechanism. This is what makes SilentNotary so special.”
This partnership demonstrates the versatility of the SilentNotary platform, and furthermore, exemplifies how SilentNotary’s team is looking to revolutionize the notary industry. The SilentNotary aims to become a household name, reimagining user powered validation using the blockchain technology. SilentNotary’s multipurpose platform can be utilized not only by Business to Consumer (“B2C”) and Business to Business (“B2B”) industries but also Business to Government (“B2G”) industry players.
“Combating fraud, falsification and fabrication is SilentNotary’s mission,” said Max regarding SilentNotary’s mission.
This real-life use of token is seemingly destined to become a disruptor not only in the crypto industry, but also within various business sectors and our everyday lives.
