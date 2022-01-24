Comic Book Market to Reach USD 22815.95 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.98% | Valuates Reports
The global comic book market size is projected to reach USD 22815.95 Million by 2027, from USD 10921.49 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.98% during 2021 - 2027. A comic book also called comic magazine or simply comic, is a publication that consists of comics art in the form of sequential juxtaposed panels that represent individual scenes. Panels are often accompanied by descriptive prose and written narrative, usually, dialog contained in word balloons emblematic of the comics art form.
Comic Book Market Key Trends
Rising consumer demand for graphic novels is expected to drive market growth. People's increasing leisure reading of articles and periodicals is essentially driving demand for comic books. They come in a variety of genres, including action, drama, science, history, spirituality, and others. In the construction of storytelling articles and reviews, behavioural science plays an essential part. The use of appealing photos and artwork drawings by content makers aids in increasing the span of customer attention to storytelling copy.
Comic Book Market Share
Geographically, Asia Pacific has the largest market, which took up about 41.26% of the global market in 2019, while North America and Europe were about 28.36%, 22.73%.
Comic Book Market Segmentation by Type
• Physical Comic Book
• Digital Comic Book
By types, Comic Books main includes Physical Comic Book and Digital Comic Book. Physical Comic Book is the most widely used which took up about 89.90 % of the total sales in 2019.
Comic Book Market Segment by Application
• Retail Store
• Bookstore
• Online Sales
By applications, Comic Books are mainly sold in Retail Store, Bookstore and Online Sales. And Bookstore was the most widely used area which took up about 49.01% of the total in 2019.
By Region
North America
• United States
• Canada
Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Rest of Europe
Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Some of the major companies in the comic book market are:
• Warner Bros - Warner Bros includes DC Comics, DC Comics, Inc. is an American comic book publisher and the flagship unit of DC Entertainment, which is a part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, which is a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia Studios & Networks division.
• The Walt Disney Company - Disney Comics was a comic book publishing firm owned by The Walt Disney Company from 1990 to 1993. It is now a label of Disney Publishing Worldwide. It was linked to W. D. Publications, Inc., a Walt Disney Company company that published "Disney Comics" during that time period. Disney Comics was founded in 1990 by W. D. Publications, Inc. so that The Walt Disney Company would not have to rely on outside publishers like Gladstone Publishing. Prior to 1990, Disney in the United States solely licensed Disney comic books to other publishers.
• Hakusensha - Hakusensha, Inc. is a publishing house based in Japan. The company's headquarters are in Chiyoda, Tokyo. The company primarily publishes manga magazines and is active in game development, original video animation, music, and animated television series.
Top Companies:
• Image Comics
• IDW Publishing
• Boom! Studios
• Shueisha
• Shogakukan
• Kodansha
• Kadokawa Future Publishing
• Akita Shoten
• Futabasha
• BAMBOO
• Casterman
• Cinebook.
