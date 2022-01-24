2BR/2BA Single Level Townhome in Spring Lakes Community of Staunton, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 2BR/2BA single level townhome in the Spring Lakes at the Woodlands Community, located near I-81, Rt. 11, 262 Bypass & downtown Staunton, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 2 BR/2 BA single level townhome in the Spring Lakes at the Woodlands Community, located only a few miles from I-81, Rt. 11, 262 Bypass & downtown Staunton, VA, on Wednesday, February 2 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owner has transitioned to an assisted living community, and we have been contracted to market and sell this move-in ready Augusta County townhome. This property has wonderful community amenities and boasts a very desirable location for the new owner,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“Conveniently located this home is only a few miles from I-81, Rt. 11, 262 Bypass & downtown Staunton, and just a short drive to Harrisonburg, VA,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Puffenbarger.
Wednesday, February 2 – 1 pm -- 17 Whispering Oaks Dr., Staunton, VA 24401
Well-built 2 BR/2 BA single level townhome in the Spring Lakes at the Woodlands Community of Staunton, VA (Augusta County)
• The home measures 1,237 +/- sf., and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace that transitions into the dining room offering a welcoming open floor plan; attic w/pull down stairs
• Hardwood flooring throughout; tile in bathrooms
• Front porch; rear slate patio
• Heating & cooling: heat pump (new in 2016); fireplace in living room
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• Other features: All stainless appliances (1 year old refrigerator, 3 year old dishwasher & washer/dryer), 9' ceilings, handicap adaptable, Kohler step in tub, 2 allotted parking spaces,
• HOA takes care of lawn care, snow removal & landscaping w/in 3' of home. Visit auction website page for more info about the amenities at Spring Lakes
• Internet: Xfinty; Electric: Shenandoah Valley Electric
• This home can be occupied immediately, and personalized at the new owner's leisure.
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at 540.421.5007 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
