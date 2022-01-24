Submit Release
News Search

There were 107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,758 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert - Hilda McGready ACTIVE

Hilda McGready, 85-years-old, 5' 02", 152 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes. Last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, dark-colored skirt, and red socks. Hilda was driving a black 2016 Kia Sedona bearing IL/CC93201. There is no key, so if vehicle stops it will shut off. Hilda went missing from Arrowhead Towne Center, today at 12:40 p.m. Hilda suffers from memory issues. If you see Hilda or have any information, please call Glendale PD.

You just read:

Silver Alert - Hilda McGready ACTIVE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.