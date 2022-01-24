Silver Alert - Hilda McGready ACTIVE

Hilda McGready, 85-years-old, 5' 02", 152 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes. Last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, dark-colored skirt, and red socks. Hilda was driving a black 2016 Kia Sedona bearing IL/CC93201. There is no key, so if vehicle stops it will shut off. Hilda went missing from Arrowhead Towne Center, today at 12:40 p.m. Hilda suffers from memory issues. If you see Hilda or have any information, please call Glendale PD.