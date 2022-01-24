CoinScouts Announces Official Beta Launch of its Community-Powered Crypto Platform

Preview of CoinScouts' updated dashboard.

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coinscouts.io, the world's latest and most powerful cryptocurrency database, has announced the official beta launch of its community-powered crypto database.

CoinScouts enables cryptocurrency traders to do their own research for cryptocurrency trading without the need for technical expertise. The platform is the first to categorize the majority of the 12,000+ crypto coins and tokens, allowing people to explore the world of crypto in a way that has never been done before.

"Crypto is complicated to most people. As a result, they count on friends, family members, and crypto influencers to think for them when it comes to their portfolio allocations," said Kevin van Dorp, co-founder and chief marketing officer of CoinScouts. "Our goal is to empower traders by simplifying things for them. With our unique search filters, they can easily scout for tokens and do their own research. We also wish to include these traders in the development of our platform. Current databases rely on their own administrative staff to keep up with the incredibly fast changing crypto market. We believe that a community of millions will be better equipped to keep a database up to date."

CoinScouts has recently upgraded its website’s design to improve user experience. Changes included adding additional filters for both novice and experienced traders, informative filter descriptions, coin metrics, and up-to-date posts on its press and event pages. Members of the community can now add and edit listed coins, as well as add project descriptions. When the platform is fully operational, CoinScouts plans to financially compensate members for their contributions.

The current crypto database landscape is dominated by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which receive over 120 million monthly visits each. CoinScouts aims to diversify the landscape with its unique preposition. The website is still focused on English-speaking countries, but there are plans to customize and expand the website to other countries and regions around the world.

About CoinScouts

CoinScouts is the world’s most powerful crypto database. Made for traders seeking to outperform the crypto market. Scout for new tokens and DYOR with just a few clicks.

For more information, please visit https://coinscouts.io or connect on Twitter.