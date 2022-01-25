Submit Release
Farmaka Roxxia Eudermic Emulsion - Seborrheic dermatitis control finally available in USA

Roxxia eudermic emulsion bottle

One of the most used moisturizers in Europe, effective to relief the Seborrheic dermatitis symptoms, finally lands in USA.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seborrheic dermatitis (SD) is a very common skin disorder, but the diagnosis may be challenging due to the variety of its signs and symptoms, often similar to those of other diseases. Seborrheic lesions are characterized by red, demarcated, greasy-looking plaques, and may look alike to those seen in psoriasis, rosacea, allergic contact dermatitis, or tinea corporis. Patients with SD face many challenges during their life with this condition: difficulties in finding a name for their disorder, the burden of chronic, relapsing disease, difficulties in finding the right treatment.

More than 20 years ago, Farmaka, an independent Italian pharmaceutical company, launched the product line "Kouriles", aimed to relieve the SD symptoms. Since his launch, thousands of persons with SD sensitive skin found relief on using Kouriles on daily basis, replacing products such steroids or antifungal creams. Only very recently Farmaka launched the same product line in USA, under the name Roxxia.

Roxxia Eudermic emulsion original formulation features three ingredients working in synergy.
Hyaluronic Acid: a key component of the skin with soothing and moisturizing properties.
Sebomine: a natural enzymatic complex that reduces oily skin.
Norgel: reticulated gel complex with glycerin, provides the skin with long-term hydration.

Regular application combats the signs of dry and sensitive prone skin* and helps support the skin’s protective function.

Roxxia is available on the main online stores and on the best cosmetic stores.

Roxxia is the U.S. tradename of Kouriles, a complete line of innovative formulations marketed in Europe since 1995. Roxxia and Kouriles are registered trademarks of Farmaka, an independent pharmaceutical company founded in 1969 and based in Milan, Italy. Please visit www.farmaka.com to learn more about Farmaka's technology and product portfolio.

Roxxia is distributed in the U.S. by ABCD Labs LLC.

* Dermatology clinical trials carried out on more than 250 patients.

Joe Tranchida
ABCD Labs LLC
