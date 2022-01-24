Dealer Profit Services Announces Record Results For 2021 – 5% F&I Net Profit on Unit Sales

Dealer Profit Services Delivers Industry Record F&I Results

We are absolutely delighted to have delivered record-setting results to our dealers. Driving 5.0% F&I Net Profit is a great result and one that we fully intend to improve on.”
ATHENS, GEORGIA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealer Profit Services, a leading Financial Services provider for the Marine and RV industry has just released their record-breaking results for 2021.

Results for Financial Service Providers in these industries are measured in terms of profit delivered to the dealer partners.

In 2021, Dealer Profit Services delivered 9.2% Net F&I Profit on the Amount Financed and 5.0% Net F&I Profit on Unit Sales. The industry benchmark is 3.5% F&I Net Profit on Unit Sales.

“There is no question that 2021 was an unusual year in so many ways. That said, it was a year in which F&I could have been severely negatively impacted. We are absolutely delighted to have delivered record-setting results to our dealers. Driving 5.0% F&I Net Profit is a great result and one that we fully intend to improve on. That said, our dealers made record-setting F&I profits and we are excited for them!” said Myril Shaw, the Chief Operating Officer of Dealer Profit Services. He also said, “We have the process and formula for great dealer profit locked and loaded. We are excited to deliver this to dealers everywhere. It is interesting to watch other providers try to make news about during deal communications and other features which have always been our trademark while delivering lesser results”

Dealer Profit Services is a Financial Services Provider delivering full F&I Services from Credit Application processing through customer communication on both contract terms and protective product options to full finance and delivery document production. Services are available anywhere in the United States and at a fixed percentage of the F&I profit which is lower than any other provider and lower than any in-house F&I offering.

