Top 100 Veterans making an impact at the intersectionality of Sustainability, Inclusion, Technology Innovation and Transformation

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- theboardiQ, an early stage enterprise B2B SaaS startup, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, on the occasion of Black History Month, released theboardiQ Veterans Hall of Fame Top 100 Leaders List, to celebrate their tremendous contribution to the nation's progress.

The genesis of theboardiQ Hall of Fame began with the clear and humble intent to move the needle by raising awareness to increase representation of all slates of inclusion for board and executive roles in Corporate America.

This particular edition of the Hall of Fame is an effort to encourage and amplify Veterans top talent to pursue their dream roles and realize their ambitions in all spheres of economic development of Corporate America - people, planet, principles of governance and prosperity.

“As we did the research, it was incredible to profile Veterans Hall of Famers making such a huge impact, whether at the forefront of science, technology, generating patents, building apps, doing core research on preservation of natural resources and the environment, engaging in grassroots activism, creating companies, spearheading and leading cyber-security functions from the front, the list is a revelation! This edition has representation from all minorities, gender, LGBTQ+ and differently abled making it truly a one of it's kind, inclusive list"

The Hall of Fame spotlights board-ready and next-generation leaders, making an impact at the intersectionality of

a) Inclusion - Gender | Person of Color | Race & Ethnicity | Sexual Orientation | Country of Origin | Differently Abled.

b) Sustainability - Significant Impact on UN's 17 SDGs and support Zero Emission Goals' Metrics.

c) Transformation - Business Resiliency during the Pandemic.

d) Technology Innovation - Demonstrated ability in bringing new ideas, technology, products and platforms to market with business success.

“The Research Team at theboardiQ identified stellar individuals that are at three stages of maturity for board roles”, says Smitashree Menon, Founder & CEO at theboardiQ. “CXOs, CTOs, VPs, EVPs, CIOs, CISOs, CFOs, startup CEOs who are seasoned and board ready. Then there are subject matter experts, exemplar in their own fields - domain experts, doctors, academicians, inventors who need to get some more exposure with shadow board roles and immersive experiences before assuming board responsibilities. And the third category are those individuals making a social impact – be it in the areas of sustainability, human rights, geo-political influence and government relations, influencing policy and legislation that impact our daily lives.”

Minority representation on Boards continues to be a problem – with racial and ethnic minorities making up 40% of the United States’ demographic population and yet accessing only 12.5% of Board Seats. Something that theboardiQ hopes to move the needle on, with its moonshot mission of creating inclusive boards for businesses.

“In 1980, 59% of CEOs leading U.S. public corporations came from a military background. In 2009, that percentage had fallen to 8% and currently still remains in low single digits. Moreover, their representation on boards remains even smaller. Although the number has dwindled, there are still many notable CEOs who have in some cases founded and then risen to become leaders of Fortune 500 companies” says Smitashree Menon, Founder and CEO, theboardiQ.

