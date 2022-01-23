21st century protest song: SEE THE SEA (Ecce Mare) by BB The Artist
Swiss Singer Songwriter BB The Artist launches new environmental protest song "See the Sea (Ecce Mare)"
For this song I was inspired by protest singers like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez or Juanes. Music is the best way to speak to people about fundamental problems and to challenge them to solve them together ”WOLLERAU, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Dylan and Joan Baez sang against the Vietnam War. With "Fortunate Son" the group Creedence Clearwater Revival took a hard stab at the corrupt US elite at the end of the 1960s. In his ballads, Juanes lamented the many victims of the Colombian civil war. Today the protest is directed against environmental destruction. The threat to the seas, the origin of all life, is taken up by the just released song "SEE THE SEA (Ecce Mare)" by the Swiss artist BB The Artist.
— Bernhard Bauhofer
See, hear, feel the sea - the just released protest song by the artist BB The Artist appeals to the human senses not to ignore the dying of the world's oceans. “The song is very pleasing like chill-out music. But the first impression is deceptive, as the lyrics bluntly address people's ignorance: "And we, we continue to drill, we continue to spill, we continue to kill," says singer-songwriter.
Ecce Mare - look, the sea
The addition "Ecce Mare" (behold, the sea) was chosen based on the subject "Ecce Homo", which is often depicted in paintings and depicts Jesus of Nazareth being delivered up to the crucifixion. “Like Jesus then, the sea is now defenseless at our mercy. We cannot stand idly by and watch this killing,” warns the artist. Already in his hit "Together", launched in 2020, he called for togetherness: "We are all drifting apart, dealing with trivial issues and do not see the time to act together against developments that threaten our existence. The division of people is the great tragedy of our time.”
Solving the universal problems together
The artist achieved international fame with the song "Together", which he wrote during the corona pandemic. The song urges people to act together against universal problems such as climate change or the refugee problem. A remix was also released for this song.
International production
The artist once again found his ingenious counterpart in Markus Glur from Skytone Music. The creative agency "Die Antwort" developed the high-impact cover design. "I would like to thank everyone involved in the creation of the song, in particular my longtime friend and professional musician Radoslav Jovicic, who gives the song that special touch with his saxophone." The song can be heard on YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and other platforms.
Bernhard Bauhofer
Sparring Partners
+41 79 669 86 70
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
"See the Sea (Ecce Mare)" by BB The Artist