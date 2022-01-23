TimberNook Great Outdoors Program Coming to Falls Church City
TimberNook Announces New Program Provider in Falls Church and Fairfax CountyFALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimberNook, an innovative nature-based developmental program for children, recently welcomed Acton Academy Falls Church to be the exclusive TimberNook provider of Falls Church and Fairfax County. Starting in June, TimberNook Falls Church will offer unique play experiences for children that are designed to foster creativity, imagination, and independent play in the great outdoors.
At TimberNook Falls Church, children have the chance to play together and independently, using stories, games, and experiences to have fun, learn, develop, and explore.
Hernan Feler, co-founder of Acton Academy Falls Church, believes in the TimberNook philosophy that the more children engage in self-directed play and take reasonable risks outdoors, the better equipped they are to be successful in home and school environments.
TimberNook is very aligned with our school philosophy of following the child and providing environments for exploration. TimberNook Falls Church will offer children a fun and enriching experience in nature, fostering confidence and imagination. We love that we can offer an authentic "in the woods" experience right in the heart of Falls Church City.
TimberNook’s founder Angela Hanscom is thrilled to see her idea of preventative health care for children spread to a new location. “Our dedicated providers are at the core of what we do, and we love to see unique camp opportunities that integrate movement, imagination, and nature become available to a new community of children.”
Registration for TimberNook Summer Enrichment Programs is now open and can be accessed here.
About TimberNook
TimberNook provides innovative outdoor play experiences for children that benefit the mind, body, and senses. Founded by Angela Hanscom, pediatric occupational therapist and author of Balanced and Barefoot, TimberNook educates families, teachers, and the community about the
critical links between play, nature, and healthy childhood development. The TimberNook curriculum weaves the therapeutic benefits of outdoor play with experiences that encourage children to interact with one another and the environment in increasingly complex and dynamic
ways, stimulating positive growth and change within each child. TimberNook is inspiring children in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. TimberNook will soon be transforming outdoor play experiences in schools.
About TimberNook Falls Church
TimberNook Falls Church programs will take place in Howard Herman Stream Valley Park, an unexpected and beautiful densely wooded area and stream, conveniently located in the heart of Falls Church City.
What makes these programs special:
• All TimberNook Falls Church summer programs offer outdoor active play in nature, water games, getting muddy, cooking adventures, and much more.
• This year's programs are designed for ages 4 to 11 (with some flexibility, although children younger than four are not eligible).
• These weekly summer programs run from 9 am to 5 pm, to ensure extended periods of play in flow.
• A Certified TimberNook provider oversees the program activities at all times and is always CPR/First Aid Certified.
• All programs are staffed at a 6:1 child to adult ratio (all staff is background checked and fingerprinted).
• Every week has a different theme.
